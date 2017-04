TEHRAN Feb 26 Polling stations closed in Iran late on Friday after voting was extended several times to let a large turnout of people cast ballots in elections for parliament and the Assembly of Experts, state TV reported.

It said polling stations closed at 1145 p.m. (2015 GMT), more than five hours after the scheduled closing time of 6 p.m. (1430 GMT). Such extensions are common in Iranian elections. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi, Editing by William Maclean)