DUBAI May 21 A senior United Arab Emirates
official said on Sunday the re-election of moderate Iranian
President Hassan Rouhani could be a chance for Tehran to reset
"its troubled relations" with its neighbours.
Relations between Gulf Arab states, including the UAE, have
been strained over fears that Tehran was interfering in their
affairs, including in Syria and Yemen, fomenting unrest and
sectarian tensions. Tehran denies these allegations.
Rouhani beat his main challenger, hardline judge Ebrahim
Raisi, in presidential election on Friday, garnering more than
57 percent of the vote.
It was not immediately clear if the comments by UAE Minister
of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash reflected any change
in Arab states' views of Iran. U.S. President Donald Trump's
criticism of Tehran was well received at a summit of Arab and
Islamic leaders with him in Riyadh on Sunday.
In a tweet about Rouhani's election victory, Gargash said:
"With Pres(ident) Rouhani's re-election, one hopes Iran reset
its troubled relations with neighbours. Let Tehran not squander
another opportunity."
On Saturday, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir, at a
news conference with his U.S. counterpart Rex Tillerson in
Riyadh, said Iran's presidential election was an internal
matter. "We want to see deeds, not words" from Iran, he added.
Kuwait's emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, an
ally of Saudi Arabia, congratulated Rouhani on his re-election.
The UAE, a regional trading and tourism hub, is a main
trading partner with non-Arab Iran. The Gulf Arab state last
year downgraded ties with Tehran after Saudi Arabia severed ties
with Tehran after demonstrators angry at the execution of a
Shi'ite Muslim cleric in the kingdom attacked Saudi missions.
