(Adds details)
TEHRAN Feb 27 Early Iranian election results
show pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani and top ally and former
president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani leading the race for
membership of the Assembly of Experts, the official IRNA news
agency reported on Saturday.
Friday's election for the 88-seat assembly, an influential
body that has the task of choosing the country's highest
authority, the supreme leader, was twinned with a vote for the
290-member parliament.
The elections were the first since a landmark nuclear deal
last year that led to the removal of most of the sanctions that
have damaged the economy over the past decade.
Supporters of Rouhani, who championed the nuclear deal, are
pitted against hardliners close to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khameni, who are deeply wary of detente with Western countries.
In the capital Tehran, 13 out of the top 16 Assembly of
Experts candidates were on a list supported by Rafsanjani,
although some of them also had the support of conservatives.
There are 16 experts assembly seats representing Tehran out
of a total of 88 seats nationally. The top three conservative
candidates were also among the leading 16 in Tehran.
(Reporting by Samia Nakhoul, Editing by William Maclean and
Paul Taylor)