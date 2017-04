TEHRAN Feb 26 Iran announced a third extension of voting due to the high turnout in elections on Friday for parliament and the Assembly of Experts, the Students News Agency ISNA reported.

"As people are still voting ... polling hours have been extended until 10 p.m. (1830 GMT," ISNA quoted the interior ministry as saying. Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. (0430 GMT) and had originally been due to close at 6 p.m. (1430 GMT). (Writing by Parisa Hafezi, Editing by William Maclean)