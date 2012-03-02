(Refiles to fix garbles in transmission)
* Vote result crucial for 2013 presidential polls
* Economy key issue for many voters
* Leaders call for high turnout to defeat "enemies"
By Parisa Hafezi
TEHRAN, March 2 Iranians voted on Friday
in a parliamentary election which is expected to reinforce the
power of the clerical establishment of Supreme Leader Ayatollah
Ali Khamenei over hardline political rivals led by President
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
The election is unlikely to have much impact on Iran's
foreign policies - the country's disputed nuclear programme and
international relations are already strictly controlled by
Khamenei.
But it could allow the clergy to strengthen its hand in
determining the political backdrop ahead of a presidential
election due in 2013.
With Iran facing growing international isolation, western
sanctions over its nuclear programme and a threat of attack by
Israel, Iranian leaders have been calling for a high turnout to
bolster their legitimacy.
"There is a lot of negative propaganda against our nation
... The arrogant powers are bullying us to maintain their
prestige. A high turnout will be better for our nation ... and
for preserving security," said Khamenei after casting his vote.
"Whenever there has been more enmity towards Iran, the
importance of the elections has been greater."
The election will be the first since the country's disputed
presidential election in 2009, when opposition and pro-democracy
protests were quelled by security forces.
This time round, leading reformist groups have said they
will stay away from voting, setting the stage for a straight
contest between backers of Khamenei and Ahmadinejad.
A low turnout, however, could nonetheless highlight the
extent to which disappointment still exists among Iranian voters
over the outcome of the 2009 presidential election.
State radio reported polling stations opened to
voters at 8 a.m. (0430 GMT). They are due to close at 6 p.m.
(1430 GMT), although this time has been extended in past votes.
While voting stations in affluent northern Tehran were
quiet, people queued in central and downtown parts of the city
to cast their votes.
"I am here to support my establishment against the enemies'
plot by voting," said Mahboubeh Esmaili, 28, holding her baby
outside the Hoseiniyeh Ershad polling center in central Tehran,
where around 50 people were queuing up to vote.
ECONOMY AN ISSUE
The two main groups that are competing for the 290-seat
parliament are the United Front of Principlists, which includes
Khamenei loyalists, and the Resistance Front that backs
Ahmadinejad.
Ahmadinejad, the son of a blacksmith, still enjoys the
support of many in Iran's poorer communities, largely thanks to
his humble image and regular cash handouts. But his popularity
has been dented by the country's economic crisis.
Western sanctions aimed at forcing Iran to halt sensitive
nuclear work have started to hurt energy and food imports. The
West fears Iran is working on developing a nuclear bomb, but
Tehran says the programme is for electricity generation and
other peaceful purposes.
The price of staple goods has spiralled because of the
falling value of the Iranian currency and fresh European Union
and U.S. sanctions on Iran's financial and oil sectors.
Critics have accused Ahmadinejad of making things worse for
ordinary Iranians, saying his decision to replace food and fuel
subsidies with direct monthly payments since 2010 has fuelled
inflation, officially running at around 21 percent.
Khamenei will be looking to use the vote to reestablish his
hold on power following a political rift between the two leaders
when Ahmadinejad tried to supersede Khamenei in Iran's complex
political hierarchy.
Analysts have said Ahmadinejad and his allies have been
trying to undermine the central role of the clergy in politics
by emphasising nationalist themes of Iranian history and culture
in their speeches.
While Ahmadinejad himself cannot stand for a third term under
Iran's constitution, some Iranian media reports said he backed
Esfandiar Rahim-Mashaie, his chief 0f staff, as a candidate to
succeed him in the 2013 presidential vote.
The Supreme Leader's campaign got a boost when powerful
establishment groups - including influential clerics, the elite
Revolutionary Guards and powerful bazaar merchants - formed an
alliance to back his loyalists.
The Guardian Council, made up of six clerics and six jurists
who vet candidates, has approved 3,467 individuals out of more
than 5,382 who initially applied to run in the poll.
Some politicians said that the hardline council barred many
established Ahmadinejad supporters, forcing him to pick younger
political unknowns.
Khamenei, who initially endorsed Ahmadinejad's 2009
re-election, publicly distanced himself from the president in
April by reinstating the sacked intelligence minister.
In the past months, dozens of Ahmadinejad allies have been
detained or dismissed from their posts for being linked to a
"deviant current" that his rivals say aims to sideline clerics.
Ahmadinejad's media adviser has been sentenced to one year in
jail for insulting Khamenei.
Reformists did not send in a list of candidates, saying the
basic needs of a "free and fair" vote had not been fulfilled.
Major pro-reform political parties have been banned and
leading reformists have either been jailed or banned from
political activities since the 2009 election, which the
opposition says was rigged.
Opposition leaders Mirhossein Mousavi and Mehdi Karoubi,
defeated in the 2009 vote, have been under house arrest for more
than a year.
