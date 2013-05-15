* Hardliners seek to scuttle prominent independents'
candidacies
* Move could be meant to pre-empt challenge to Supreme
Leader
* Intelligence minister warns against election-related plots
By Yeganeh Torbati
DUBAI, May 15 Some 100 legislators are demanding
a ban on two top independent candidates including ex-president
Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani from Iran's June presidential election
in what may be a further move to thwart any brewing challenge to
the clerical supreme leader.
The petition by parliamentarians to Iran's Guardian Council
emerged three days after the electoral watchdog said outgoing
President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad may face charges for accompanying
former aide Esfandiar Rahim Mashaie, the other high-profile
independent, to register on Saturday for the vote.
That warning raised speculation that the council would bar
Mashaie. The parliamentarians - conservative hardliners loyal to
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei - appeared to follow up by
urging the watchdog to disqualify both independents.
After mass protests that followed the 2009 election,
Khamenei may have counted on the June 14 vote to install a loyal
conservative as president but the surprise candidacies of
Rafsanjani and Mashaie scrambled that outlook.
In entering the fray, Rafsanjani - Iran's most prominent
political grandee and a relative moderate - and Mashaie, former
chief of staff to Ahmadinejad, have broadened what many thought
would be a contest between rival pro-Khamenei "principlists".
Principlists dominate parliament and they lost little time
in condemning Rafsanjani and Mashaie's electoral quest as the
Guardian Council carries out its task of vetting all candidates.
In a letter to the Council, the legislators criticised
Rafsanjani for having aligned with opposition forces, who
hardliners refer to as "seditionists," after Ahmadinejad's
disputed 2009 re-election over reformist challengers triggered
months of popular unrest eventually suppressed by force.
"This all shows that he cannot be entrusted with a great
responsibility like the presidency," the letter said, according
to the semi-official Mehr news agency.
"BLOCK DEVIANTS, SEDITIONISTS"
The petition further denounced Mashaie, who is seen by
conservatives in Iran's political establishment to be leading a
"deviant current" that promotes an unorthodox version of Islam
and seeks to sideline clerical authority.
"The same ones who tried to replace Islamism with
nationalism have ... gathered the corrupt and the liberals
around them," the letter read. "The Guardian Council, as in the
past, can block the way for deviants and seditionists."
The presidential field is otherwise top-heavy with
conservatives loyal to Khamenei including Saeed Jalili, chief
negotiator in talks with world powers on Iran's disputed nuclear
programme, and former foreign minister Ali Akbar Velayati.
The Guardian Council is due to issue a final list of
approved candidates around May 23.
The council is a body of Islamic jurists and clerics seen to
be generally within Khamenei's orbit but has said it is not
susceptible to political pressure and would perform its vetting
duties in accordance with the law.
Ahmadinejad, barred by Iran's constitution from running for
a third consecutive term, was once the favourite of Khamenei's
faithful but after repeatedly challenging the supreme leader's
authority since 2009, he has fallen from political grace.
Authorities are mindful of pre-empting another eruption of
protests like those that followed the 2009 vote, and critics say
the government has sought to stifle journalists and activists
ahead of the election.
On Wednesday Iranian Intelligence Minister Heydar Moslehi
said his ministry was ready to counter any plans to disrupt the
elections.
"They have designs for these elections, but they will all be
foiled," he said, according to Fars news agency. "Most of these
plans are in the areas of media."
In a speech on Wednesday, Khamenei, Iran's most powerful
man, said the people of Iran should vote for a "pious,
revolutionary" candidate in order to ensure the failure of
Iran's "enemy," the ISNA news agency reported.
But he also warned candidates not to promise too much in
their campaigns. "In order to attract votes, sometimes
candidates introduce slogans outside of the discretion of the
president and the possibilities of the country," he said.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)