DUBAI May 20 Iran's electoral watchdog said on
Monday it would bar physically feeble candidates from running
for president, in an apparent hint that it could disqualify
78-year-old former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani from the
race.
Rafsanjani, if he is allowed to run, would be a significant
challenge to conservative hardliners who are ultra-loyal to
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and who otherwise dominate
the field for the June 14 presidential election.
The wily, pragmatic cleric, who has often been close to the
heart of power since Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, shook up
the election contest earlier this month when he joined the race.
But the Guardian Council, a conservative body of clerics and
jurists that vets all candidates, may disqualify him, along with
Esfandiar Rahim Mashaie, a close ally of President Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad, who also registered to run at the last moment.
"If an individual who wants to take up a high post can only
perform a few hours of work each day, naturally that person
cannot be confirmed," Guardian Council spokesman Abbas Ali
Kadkhodai said on Monday, according to the ISNA news agency.
Kadkhodai did not name Rafsanjani. The council is due to
present a final list of approved candidates on Tuesday to the
Interior Ministry, which then has two days to announce it.
Hardline legislators demanded last week that Rafsanjani and
Mashaie be banned from running.
Rafsanjani earned hardliners' ire for criticising the
crackdown on opposition protests after Ahmadinejad was
re-elected in 2009 in a vote that reformists said was rigged.
Conservatives are suspicious of Mashaie, saying he holds an
unorthodox view of Islam and seeks to sideline clerical rule.
Lawmaker Ali Motahari, who is close to Rafsanjani, told
reporters on Monday that a rejection of Rafsanjani's candidacy
would put the very principles of the state under question,
"because Hashemi (Rafsanjani) had the biggest role in the
Islamic revolution", according to the ILNA news agency.
He derided the idea that Rafsanjani was too old, saying:
"How do they know whether Hashemi can run the country or not?"
Motahari also suggested that Khamenei could step in to push
the Guardian Council to approve Rafsanjani's candidacy if it is
initially rejected. The body re-qualified two reformist
presidential candidates in 2005 after Khamenei intervened.
Parliament proposed age restrictions for presidential
candidates last year, but dropped the measure after opposition
from the Guardian Council.
Many Iranians would view Rafsanjani's disqualification on
the basis of age as a political pretext - and it might look
awkward for Khamenei, who reinstated Rafsanjani as head of the
Expediency Council, an advisory body, in 2012.
"It is hard to fathom a justification for Rafsanjani's
disqualification," said Farideh Farhi, an Iran analyst at the
University of Hawaii. "His disqualification on the basis of not
being sufficiently committed to the Leader will also challenge
the Leader's judgment."
(Additional reporting by Marcus George; Editing by Alistair
Lyon)