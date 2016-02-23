Feb 23 Iran will on Friday hold its first national elections since the government of President Hassan Rouhani signed a deal with world powers last July to limit Iran's nuclear activities in return for an easing of economic sanctions.

Iranians will vote in parliamentary elections as well as for Iran's Assembly of Experts, which appoints the supreme leader, the person with the most clout in Iran. The run-up to the vote has been marked by an intensification of an apparent crackdown on journalists, artists and writers critical of the state.

Here is an overview of recent stories: LATEST NEWS > Moderates could influence choice of next leader > Film-maker loses appeal in pre-vote crackdown

PREVIEWS, INSIGHT > Rouhani allies face tough challenge in votes > Many women, youth feel failed by reformists > Iran's main opposition says is not a spent force

OTHER NEWS > Khomeini's grandson loses appeal to stand in election

> Iran's Rouhani calls for unity before votes > Former president criticises elimination of rivals

> Iran excludes most candidates in assembly vote > Hundreds more candidates can contest election > FACTBOXES > Parties,politics in Iran's parliamentary election

(Compiled by Raissa Kasolowsky)