DUBAI Feb 24 Iranian opposition figure Mehdi
Karoubi, under house arrest since 2009, will cast his vote in
elections on Friday, his son said in a Facebook posting, a move
that may provide a boost to reformist candidates close to
President Hassan Rouhani.
"I talked to my mother on the phone. She said my father,
despite all the problems since 2009, will cast his vote on
Friday for the greater good," Taghi Karoubi wrote, referring to
elections for parliament and for the Assembly of Experts, the
body that chooses the country's top leader.
This would be the first time that Karoubi will vote in any
election since his arrest. His son said a mobile ballot box
might be taken to his father's house.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, Editing by William
Maclean)