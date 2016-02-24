(Adds dropped words in 1st paragraph)
TEHRAN, Feb 24 Iran's top leader warned voters
on Wednesday the West was plotting to influence elections
pitting centrists close to President Hassan Rouhani against
conservative hardliners in a contest that could shape the
Islamic Republic for years to come.
In remarks reflecting an abiding mistrust of Rouhani's
rapprochement with the West, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei said he was confident Iranians would vote in favour of
keeping Iran's anti-Western stance on Friday in the first
elections since last year's nuclear accord with world powers.
Rouhani's allies, who hope the deal will hasten Iran's
opening up to the world after years of sanctions, have come
under increasing pressure in the election campaign from
hardliners who accuse them of links to Western powers including
the United States and Britain.
Those accusations seek to tap into Iranians' wariness of
Western motives and memories of a 1953 coup against nationalist
prime minister Mohammad Mossadegh that was orchestrated by the
United States and Britain and strengthened the Shah's rule.
Rouhani on Wednesday denied accusations from hardliners that
the candidates close to him were affiliated with Western powers,
calling it an insult to the intelligence of Iranians.
In remarks on his official website, Khamenei was quoted as
saying he was certain the United States had concocted a plot
after the nuclear deal to "infiltrate" the Islamic Republic.
"When I talked about a U.S. infiltration plot, it made some
people in the country frustrated," said the Shi'ite clerical
leader, who has final say on all major state policy in Iran.
"INFILTRATION"
"They complain (about) why we talk about infiltration all
the time ... But this is a real plot. Sometimes even the
infiltrators don't know they are a part of it," he said.
"One of the enemy's ruses is to portray a false dichotomy
between a pro-government and anti-government parliament,"
Khamenei was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.
"The nation does not want a pro- or anti-government
parliament, but rather a strong and faithful parliament that is
aware of its duties and is not intimidated by the United
States," he said at a rally in the city of Najafabad.
Supporters of Rouhani, buoyed by Iran's nuclear deal, aim to
gain influence in the elections for the 290-seat parliament and
the 88-member Assembly of Experts, which will choose the
country's next supreme leader.
But potential detente with the West has alarmed hardliners,
who have seen a flood of European trade and investment
delegations arrive in Tehran to discuss possible deals in the
wake of the nuclear agreement.
Since then, hardline security officials have arrested dozens
of artists, journalists and businessmen, including Iranians
holding joint U.S. or British citizenship, as part of a
crackdown on "Western infiltration".
Rouhani had criticised the arrests before, saying some "play
with the infiltration word" to pursue their own political goals.
Moves by hardliners to block moderate candidates and portray
them as stooges of the West have soured the mood in the final
days of campaigning, and Rouhani complained on Wednesday of a
public discourse rife with "abuse, accusations and insults".
Addressing political activists, former president Hashemi
Rafsanjani, one of Rouhani's most powerful allies, said
Rouhani's election in 2013 "was Iranians' first step to bring
the country back to a path of moderation".
"I hope people take the second step in Friday's elections,"
he said.
In an apparent reference to hardliners' accusations that
moderates were under Western influence, Rafsanjani said in a
statement published on ISNA news agency: "Labelling rivals, in
order to turn people's hopes into despair, has no results."
"The Iranians ... will prove that they are seeking Iran's
political independence and will say no to colonialism, extremism
and tyranny."
Rouhani has called for a high turnout, even though half of
the candidates, mostly moderates and reformists, were
disqualified by a hardline watchdog body, the Guardian Council.
Rouhani's government signed a deal with six powers including
the United States last July under which Iran curbed nuclear
activities that might have been applied to developing atom
bombs, and secured a lifting of economic sanctions in return.
