TEHRAN Feb 26 Iran's supreme leader urged voters to turn out in big numbers for two crucial elections on Friday, saying such a show of strength would frustrate Tehran's enemies.

"I suggest our nation to cast their votes early ... they should choose their candidates wisely ... a big turnout will disappoint Iran's enemies," Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said after casting his vote.

Iran holds elections for the parliament and Assembly of Experts, which has the power to appoint and dismiss the supreme leader. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Michael Perry)