TEHRAN Feb 26 Iran's supreme leader urged
voters to turn out in big numbers for two crucial elections on
Friday, saying such a show of strength would frustrate Tehran's
enemies.
"I suggest our nation to cast their votes early ... they
should choose their candidates wisely ... a big turnout will
disappoint Iran's enemies," Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei said after casting his vote.
Iran holds elections for the parliament and Assembly of
Experts, which has the power to appoint and dismiss the supreme
leader.
