By Samia Nakhoul
March 1Impressive gains by Iranian President
Hassan Rouhani in heavily handicapped elections to parliament
and a clerical body are evidence of an isolated nation eager to
move from theocracy to a more open democracy, but few expect a
sudden shift in power.
The Islamic Republic's unique dual system of clerical and
republican rule places decisive power in the hands of a
conservative Islamic establishment, which has shown in the past
its ability to reassert control when it feels threatened.
Rouhani may have a stronger hand to open up an economy
ravaged by a decade of sanctions, but his scope to permit more
social and political freedom is constrained by hardliners'
control of the judiciary, security forces and state media.
The scale of gains by Rouhani's supporters was undoubtedly a
setback for hawks opposed to any opening to the West. Prominent
critics of Iran's nuclear deal with world powers were defeated.
Centrists and reformers not only bounced back in a
parliament under hardline control since 2004, but won a stunning
15 out of the 16 Tehran seats in the 88-member Assembly of
Experts, which selects Iran's supreme leader. Two key hardliners
including the speaker of the powerful clerical body were ousted.
Rouhani's allies took all 30 parliamentary seats in Tehran,
though their gains outside the capital were more limited, with
conservatives keeping many seats in both bodies.
An unofficial tally by Reuters of first round results for
the 290-member Majlis (parliament) show conservatives won about
112 seats, reformers and centrists 90 and independents and
religious minorities 29. There will be run-offs in April in 59
districts where no one won more than 25 percent of the vote.
The numbers are approximate because Iran does not have rigid
party affiliations. Some candidates were backed by both camps.
The advances came despite the disqualification of thousands
of pro-reform candidates by an unelected clerical Guardian
Council that reports directly to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei.
"The results in Tehran reflect a reformist orientation and
focus on improvements in the economy and foreign relations,"
said one Tehran-based analyst who requested anonymity.
"Rouhani will bring more order to the economy and greater
openness in foreign policy but the overall structure and
approach will not be altered. The vocabulary will be different,
but the balance of power will not shift," he said.
These contests could shape the future of the next generation
in Iran, where nearly 60 percent of the 80 million population is
under 30 and anxious to reintegrate into the international
community and return to world markets following last year's
nuclear deal and the lifting of most of the punitive sanctions.
WILL OF THE PEOPLE
Rouhani's main ally, ex-president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani,
a shrewd operator who has survived every twist and turn in
Iranian politics since the 1979 revolution and came top in the
Assembly poll, urged hardliners not to stand in the way.
"No one is able to resist against the will of the majority
of the people and whoever the people don't want has to step
aside," he said in a Twitter message.
Rouhani's foes include supporters of populist ex-president
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, religious hawks such as Ayatollah
Mohammad-Taghi Mesbah Yazdi, who lost his assembly seat, but
perhaps most dangerously hardliners around Khamenei and in the
powerful Revolutionary Guards.
Rafsanjani's tweet implied that the electoral gains have
already started to change Iran's balance of power.
They almost certainly cement Rouhani's prospects of
re-election next year, since friend and foe alike credit him for
the nuclear deal that offered Iran a new relationship with the
world.
The results may well also sway the selection of a successor
to Khamenei, who holds ultimate state power but is 76 and
underwent prostate surgery in 2014.
The new parliamentary line-up could hasten Rouhani's drive to
open Iran to foreign trade and investment and loosen some of the
legal shackles on economic activity.
Signalling post-election intentions, the president called on
Tuesday for the privatisation of the 50 percent state-owned car
industry - the second biggest sector after oil and gas.
How far the elections will enable him to tackle corruption
and vested economic interests is less certain.
Hardline fundamentalists, still entrenched in institutions
Khamenei controls such as the judiciary, are keen to prevent
either the new opening to the world or domestic liberalisation.
In his first comment since the vote, the Supreme Leader
praised the high turnout but made no comment on the results. He
set out guidelines he would like to see in the newly elected
bodies, suggesting they should not be influenced by the West.
The nuclear deal went through because Khamenei wanted it to
end crippling sanctions. But he regularly cautions Iranians that
the West will try to exploit it to undermine the Islamic system.
"The Supreme Leader cannot be very happy to see those
supporting his policies losing and those may oppose his policies
winning," says Foad Izadi, a pro-conservative Iranian analyst.
TOO EARLY TO CELEBRATE
Almost all analysts agree it is too early for the reformist
camp, or a young Iranian population yearning for change, to
celebrate any decisive step forward for human rights and social
freedoms, judging by historical precedent.
The last time reformers won the upper hand in parliament
under President Mohammad Khatami in 2000, the Guardian Council
vetoed several laws it passed as contrary to Islamic principles.
Khatami was then at the height of his popularity and the
hardliners seemed on the ropes, humiliated by his landslide 1997
victory. Many then saw Iran heading for detente with the West,
economic reform, social liberalisation and political pluralism.
It ended in tears as conservatives used the judiciary and
the Guardian Council to shut down the free space Khatami had
opened, closing newspapers, locking up reformists, vetoing
reform bills and denying his supporters access to state media.
Though re-elected triumphantly in 2001, Khatami soon became
a lame duck due to their crackdown and the revelation of Iran's
secret nuclear programme, which the president did not control.
The lesson was clear. All elected politicians, even the
president, are ultimately under the thumb of appointed clerics,
Islamic jurists and their opaque but powerful institutions, with
the supreme leader at their apex.
Now, as then, Khamenei holds ultimate authority. He and the
Revolutionary Guards set the limits, and determine the overall
direction of the country by controlling the media, the military,
intelligence services, morality police, Friday prayer leaders
and the bulk of financial resources.
They are powerful but alarmed.
VESTED INTERESTS
An opening to the world of this magnitude - and Rouhani's
popularity - have panicked hardline allies of Khamenei, who fear
losing control of the pace of change, as well as inroads into
the lucrative economic interests they built up under sanctions.
At stake are the vested interests of the Revolutionary Guard
Corps, which is not just Iran's praetorian guard but an economic
empire, with vast holdings from banking to construction and
manufacturing. The Guards are still under U.S. sanctions for
alleged support for terrorism.
This has exacerbated political infighting in Iran's complex
power structures. One indicator is what a U.N. envoy calls "an
exponential increase" in executions ordered by the judiciary -
more than 1,000 last year, according to human rights groups.
One big difference from 2000 is that Rafsanjani, who has
wide patronage, is now backing Rouhani. Khatami's reformists
made the error of sidelining and humiliating the veteran dubbed
"the shark" in the 2000 parliamentary election.
Some analysts predict that reformists may gradually gain a
bigger say in power if they can consolidate their majority and
establish a voice in picking the next supreme leader. This is
not just wishful thinking; their opponents feel the same.
"In the Assembly of Experts the principalists (hardliners)
lost seats. That part is more complicated because the people
sitting there are theologians, jurists not necessarily
politicians, but they do have a lot of power," said Izadi, an
assistant professor at Tehran University.
"In the Shi'ite theology the leader is not infallible."
Unlike the Roman Catholic college of cardinals, which only
convenes to elect a new pope, the Assembly of Experts can
influence Khamenei during his lifetime, Izadi said.
"You don't have to wait for the Pope to die. If they don't
like what the leader is doing and a significant minority is
allied with Rouhani and Rafsanjani, they can put pressure on the
leader" - especially if Rafsanjani becomes the next head of the
assembly, which he was once before.
UNRESOLVED POWER STRUGGLE
Such pressure could also influence who Khamenei appoints as
head of the judiciary, one of the main bulwarks of conservative
power. "What we have is a shift," Izadi said, leaving Khamenei
"walking a tightrope trying to balance the whole thing".
Part of that balancing act will be visible in the selection
of the next speaker of the Majlis, a role held until now by Ali
Larijani, a Khamenei ally who has shifted towards Rouhani.
Larijani, a former nuclear negotiator who engineered
parliament's support for the deal, won re-election in second
place in the Shi'ite holy city of Qom. He could retain the
influential chair in return for backing Rouhani's economic
reforms. His main rival, Mohammad Reza Aref, a former
vice-president under Khatami and the reformists' leading
candidate for the Majlis, came first in Tehran.
Saeed Leylaz, a pro-reformist analyst and economist, is
encouraged enough by the election results to believe Rouhani and
parliament can now start working to liberalise the economy, curb
corruption, entice investment and boost productivity.
"We have to go ahead with the liberalisation of the economy,
we have no other choice (if we are to) reduce poverty," he said.
"The main powers in Iran are under the control of the
supreme leader. Nothing will change dramatically or suddenly.
Only in economic affairs we will have a much better position in
parliament," Leylaz said.
With its giant gas reserves, diversified industrial base and
educated workforce, Iran is seen by global investors as a huge
emerging market opportunity, in everything from cars to
airplanes and railways to retail.
For ordinary Iranians, the prospect of foreign investment
holds out the promise of a return to economic growth, better
living standards and more jobs in the long run.
With so much in play after Iran's international breakthrough
on the nuclear deal, the simmering power struggle is likely to
continue long after last Friday's twin elections.
(Additional reporting and editing by Paul Taylor)