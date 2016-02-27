TEHRAN Feb 27 Iran's former president Akbar
Hashemi Rafsanjani on Saturday urged all factions to work
together after initial election results showed the veteran
powerbroker leading polls to become one of Tehran's delegates to
the influential Assembly of Experts.
"The competition is over and the phase of unity and
cooperation has arrived," state news agency IRNA quoted him as
saying. "The time after elections is the time for hard work to
build the country".
Rafsanjani's allies, including President Hassan Rouhani,
also performed well in the Assembly of Experts vote in Tehran.
The assembly is responsible for choosing the Islamic Republic's
highest authority, the supreme leader.
(Reporting by Samia Nakhoul; Writing by Sam Wilkin, Editing by
William Maclean)