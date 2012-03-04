* Supreme leader's loyalists get over 75 pct of parliament
seats
* Ahmadinejad may be largely lame duck for rest of term
* Election held under sanctions pressure in nuclear row
By Parisa Hafezi and Hashem Kalantari
TEHRAN, March 4 Loyalists of Iran's
paramount clerical leader have won over 75 percent of seats in
parliamentary elections, a near-complete count showed, largely
reducing President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad to a lame duck in a
contest between conservative hardline factions.
The outcome of Friday's vote, largely shunned by reformists
whose leaders are under house arrest, will have no major impact
on Iran's foreign policy including its nuclear dispute with the
West. But it will give Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's
camp a significant edge in the 2013 presidential election.
The widespread defeat of Ahmadinejad's supporters was likely
to erode the authority of the president, under fire from
Khamenei's allies for challenging the utmost authority of the
supreme leader in Iran's multi-layered ruling hierarchy.
With 90 percent of ballot boxes counted, Khamenei acolytes
were expected to occupy more than three-quarters of the 290
seats in the Majlis (parliament), according to a list published
by the interior ministry.
In the race for the 30 seats in the Islamic Republic's
capital Tehran, a Reuters tally of unofficial preliminary
returns showed Khamenei supporters had taken 19 and
pro-Ahmadinejad candidates the rest.
Pro-Khamenei candidates won in the Shi'ite Muslim holy
cities of Qom and Mashhad and were leading in other major
provincial cities like Isfahan and Tabriz, where over 90 percent
of voters backed Ahmadinejad in the 2009 parliamentary poll.
Even in rural areas that have been strongholds of
Ahmadinejad's and his populist brand of non-clerical
nationalism, Khamenei loyalists appeared to have swept around 70
percent of the seats.
Independents and women candidates fared relatively well in
many provincial towns, where they campaigned on the immediate
concerns - generally economic -- of their constituents.
Iran's energy-driven economy is suffering badly from Western
sanctions - now expanding to block its lucrative oil exports --
imposed over its refusal to halt sensitive nuclear activity and
open up to U.N. nuclear inspectors.
Final election returns are expected by Monday.
AHMADINEJAD FIGHTBACK?
The results are hard to compare with the outgoing parliament
since Khamenei and Ahmadinejad loyalists were united in the 2008
elections, garnering about 70 percent of seats.
But analysts said the combative Ahmadinejad, who is
constitutionally barred from running for a third term, would not
readily bow to the rout of his supporters and may fight back.
"Ahmadinejad's camp has not been demolished. We have to wait
and see what happens after the new parliament convenes in June,"
said analyst Hamid Farahvashian.
"The vote showed that there is a deepening rift between the
ruling elites. It might emerge in the coming weeks."
Ahmadinejad is likely to be summoned to an unprecedented
hearing in the outgoing parliament by Friday to answer questions
about his handling of the economy and foreign policy.
Some critics say he has inflicted higher inflation on
Iranians by slashing food and fuel subsidies and replacing them
with cash handouts of about $38 a month per person.
Parliament could impeach Ahmadinejad if his explanations are
unconvincing, but Khamenei's green light would be needed.
Analysts said Ahmadinejad is likely to survive his term -
but as a lame duck president.
"The establishment is under Western pressure and does not
want to look divided," said analyst Babak Sadeghi. "Ahmadinejad
will finish his term as a weak executive."
Under mounting Western pressure over its nuclear programme
and concerns that Israel might attack, Iran's clerical elite
needed a high election turnout to shore up their legitimacy
damaged since Ahmadinejad's 2009 re-election, in which fraud
allegations triggered eight months of anti-government protests.
Khamenei, 72, said a high turnout would be a message of
defiance to "the arrogant powers bullying us", a reference to
Western states and sanctions against Iran.
State officials said the turnout was over 64 percent, higher
than the 57 percent in the 2008 parliamentary vote.
Absent from the vote were the two main opposition leaders.
Mirhossein Mousavi and Mehdi Karoubi, who ran for president in
2009, have been under house arrest for more than a year.
Iran denies Western suspicions that it is enriching uranium
with the ultimate goal of developing nuclear weapons, saying the
programme is for peaceful energy only.
But arch-adversary Israel has talked of war if diplomacy and
sanctions do not bring about a peaceful outcome to the nuclear
row. Iran will top the agenda when Israel's prime minister meets
U.S. President Barack Obama in Washington on Monday
Obama also said military action was among the options to
prevent Iran acquiring nuclear weapons. But he also argued
against a pre-emptive Israeli strike.
Global oil prices have spiked to 10-month highs on tensions
between the West and Iran, OPEC's second biggest crude producer.
(Additional reporting by Mitra Amiri, Hossein Jaseb and Ramin
Mostafavi; Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Mark Heinrich)