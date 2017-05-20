UPDATE 2-Qatar says it will not negotiate unless neighbours lift "blockade"
* Qatar says being punished for straying from neighbours' line (Adds Qatari foreign minister, Qatar says to support local banks if necessary)
DUBAI May 20 President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that Iran's presidential election displayed the Islamic Republic's willingness to interact with the international community.
In his first speech after winning re-election, Rouhani said the vote on Friday showed that Iranians rejected calls by his hardline opponents to stop reforms.
In his live speech, carried by state TV, Rouhani also praised former president Mohammad Khatami, in defiance of a ban imposed against mentioning the reformist leader or publishing his pictures. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
* Qatar says being punished for straying from neighbours' line (Adds Qatari foreign minister, Qatar says to support local banks if necessary)
June 19 Time Warner Inc and Snap Inc said on Monday they had entered into an agreement to develop original shows for messaging service Snapchat over the next two years.
BRUSSELS, June 19 The chief Brexit negotiators of Britain and the European Union agreed on Monday that talks until October should focus on citizens rights, a financial settlement and other separation issues, with a separate dialogue on Northern Ireland, a document showed.