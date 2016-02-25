* Rouhani's allies accused of Western ties
Feb 25 President Hassan Rouhani, a pragmatist
trying to open Iran after years of sanctions, and his allies
carry the hopes of many Iranians for greater freedoms on Friday
when the country holds elections for parliament and the Assembly
of Experts.
Rouhani is expected to win re-election to the assembly, the
body that chooses the Islamic Republic's supreme leader. On the
same day, his allies are seeking to wrest control of parliament
from hardliners bent on blocking an increase in Western
influence after a 2015 nuclear deal Rouhani orchestrated with
major powers.
The contests have proven testy, with bad-tempered
accusations traded and the mass disqualification of moderate
candidates by a hardline-controlled vetting body.
Hardliners close to conservative Supreme Leader Ayatollah
Ali Khamenei have accused moderates of being under Western
influence, a charge Rouhani has said insults the intelligence of
Iranians who, he argues, are just hungry for economic
development.
"Verbal abuse, accusations and insults are beneath the
dignity of the Iranian nation and the country. It is not worth
it to undermine the Islamic Republic and the government for a
seat in the parliament. Instead of making insults and
accusations, we have to pursue higher goals," Rouhani was quoted
as saying by his website on Wednesday.
The former nuclear negotiator has a track record as a
conciliator: In his 2013 election, he secured the vote of
pro-reform Iranians politically muzzled for years but also drew
support from some in Khamenei's circle thanks to his impeccable
background in Iran's clerical establishment.
He hopes to repeat something of the same on Friday,
bolstered by the deal with world powers under which Iran curbed
activities that might have been applied to developing nuclear
bombs and secured a lifting of economic sanctions in return.
Rouhani has insulated himself from hardline critics of the
talks by keeping the support of Khamenei, who backed Rouhani's
efforts, although in Khamenei's view this was purely to improve
the parlous state of Iran's economy and not to mend fences with
the West.
To prevent Rouhani's allies from being rewarded at the
ballot box, however, hardline watchdog body the Guardian Council
has blocked thousands of mostly moderate candidates from running
in the two elections.
The assembly elected on Friday will sit for eight years and
may choose the successor to Khamenei, who is 76 and rumoured to
be in ill health. The supreme leader wields immense power,
controlling the judiciary, the security forces, public
broadcasters and foundations that own much of the economy.
AN INSIDER
Rouhani, 67, has an unblemished background in Iran's
clerical establishment. Khamenei praised Rouhani's election in
2013 as the "selection of a worthy individual who has more than
three decades of service to the system of the Islamic Republic".
He went into exile with the late founder of the 1979 Islamic
Revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomenei, before the revolution
and was appointed representative to the Supreme National
Security Council shortly after Khamenei took power in 1989.
In that role, he presided over the talks with Britain,
France and Germany that led to Iran's suspension of uranium
enrichment-related work in 2003, and resigned after hardline
president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad took office in 2005.
Some analysts and officials say any success for the
moderates' in Friday's vote could be seen as a challenge to
Khamenei's authority.
"Hardliners are worried about Rouhani's popularity and the
support he gets from moderates and people. A powerful Rouhani
might harm the delicate balance of power in Iran's political
system," said a former senior Iranian official.
On the other hand, he said, "if hardliners win more seats in
the votes, they will put more pressure on Rouhani and his
government to make him a lame-duck president."
Influential former president Ayatollah Akbar Hashemi
Rafsanjani, who is also running for an assembly seat, and the
grandson of Khomeini, Hassan, who was barred from entering the
race, are close allies of Rouhani.
Hardliners trying to preserve the status quo have tried to
thwart Rouhani's attempts to bring political pluralism at home
after his success with Iran's foreign relations.
Many Iranians who supported Rouhani's 2013 election,
meanwhile, remain frustrated, fearing that Rouhani's focus on
boosting Iran's economy has overshadowed his promises on
internal reforms and improvements in human rights.
However, "if Rouhani wants to win the 2017 presidential
vote, he needs to improve the economy as well as making tangible
social reforms," said political analyst Hamid Farahvashian.
