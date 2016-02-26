TEHRAN Feb 26 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
said he had reports of a high turnout in twin elections on
Friday for parliament and a leadership body, the official IRNA
news agency reported.
"Election is a symbol of the political independence of a
country. By voting, people decide the future of their country
... reports shows a high turnout in the elections," Rouhani was
quoted as saying after casting his vote.
Rouhani, a pragmatist whose moderate allies are pitted
against conservative hardliners in the contest, is running for
the Assembly of Experts, which has the task of appointing and
dismissing the country's most powerful figure, the supreme
leader.
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi, Editing by William Maclean)