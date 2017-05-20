* Rouhani wins election, gains second term
* Rouhani favours improved ties with West, more open economy
* Criticises hardliners for curtailing freedoms
* Some supporters disappointed with his record in first term
ANKARA, May 20 A mild-mannered cleric known for
decades as an establishment insider, Iran's President Hassan
Rouhani reinvented himself as a rabble-rousing political street
fighter to secure a decisive re-election victory against a
united conservative bloc.
Now, having stoked his supporters' yearning for change, he
faces the harder task of satisfying them without bringing a
backlash from the conservatives who still control most of the
levers of power.
A pragmatist rather than a gung-ho reformer by nature,
Rouhani nevertheless fired up the pro-reform camp with speeches
that broke taboos by targeting Iran's hardline elite, from the
conservative judiciary to the powerful Revolutionary Guards.
Rouhani openly criticised the human rights record of the
authorities, speaking at rallies about "those who cut out
tongues and sewed mouths shut". In a debate last week he accused
Raisi of seeking to "abuse religion for power".
That drew an unusual rebuke directly from the supreme
leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who called the rhetoric at the
debate "unworthy".
Rouhani has decisively defeated Khamenei's protege, hardline
judge Ebrahim Raisi. But the supreme leader still makes the
ultimate decisions on policy, and his conservative faction still
controls the judiciary and security forces.
Rouhani will have to find an accommodation with them, or end
up like his reformist predecessor Mohammad Khatami, who whetted
Iranians' appetite for change but failed to deliver it during
two terms from 1997-2005.
"To appeal to change-seeking voters, Rouhani attacked
powerful Iranian institutions ... whose cooperation he will
need in order to govern effectively," said Karim Sadjadpour
senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment who focuses on Iran.
Abbas Milani, director of the Iranian Studies program at
Stanford University, said: "Rouhani upped the ante in the past
ten days in the rhetoric that he used. Clearly it's going to be
difficult to back down on some of this stuff."
A BRIDGE
Rouhani built his reputation as an establishment figure who
could deliver some of the aims sought by reformists without
alienating conservatives.
"Rouhani is a regime insider. He is loyal to the
establishment. He is not a reformist but a bridge between
hardliners and reformists," said a former senior official.
Born into a religious family in 1948 and rising to the
middle ranks within the Shi'ite clergy, Rouhani was active in
the revolution that overthrew the U.S.-backed Shah in 1979. He
has held several sensitive jobs in the Islamic Republic,
including representing Khamenei for 25 years at the Supreme
National Security Council.
When he was swept to office four years ago with three times
as many votes as his nearest challenger, Iranians held high
hopes that he could fulfil his promises to reduce the country's
isolation abroad and bring more freedoms at home.
He promised to heal the wounds of the previous presidential
vote in 2009, when mass reformist protests were violently
crushed after the disputed the re-election of hardliner Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad.
The crowning achievement of Rouhani's first term was a deal
with global powers to curb Iran's nuclear programme in return
for the lifting of most financial sanctions. Crucially,
Rouhani's government won the cautious backing of the hardline
supreme leader for the deal.
But since the accord was reached, the promised economic
benefits have been slow to arrive. Meanwhile, there was little
progress on giving Iranians more freedom at home to gather,
communicate and dress as they please.
As his campaign for re-election got under way, many
reformist voters said they were disillusioned, an apathy
Rouhani's allies saw as the biggest threat to his re-election.
His fiery rhetoric in the final days of the campaign was
intended to whip up support from reformists and remind them of
the high stakes.
