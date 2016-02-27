TEHRTAN Feb 27 Iran's election has given the government more credibiltiy and clout, President Hassan Rouhani was quoted as saying by official media on Saturday, after reformists allied to him made gains in a contest for parliament and a leadership body.

"The competition is over. It's time to open a new chapter in Iran's economic development based on domestic abilities and international opportunities," the official IRNA news agency reported him as saying. He added that the government would cooperate with anyone elected to build Iran's futue.

"The people showed their power once again and gave more credibility and strength to their elected government." (Reporting by Bozorg Sharafedin, Editing by William Maclean)