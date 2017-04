ANKARA Feb 29 Iran said on Monday that counting of votes cast in Friday's twin elections was over and the nationwide turnout was 62 percent.

"Counting of the votes is finished .... the participation in Tehran was 50 percent and in the whole country was around 62 percent," said Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi, Editing by William Maclean)