(Adds background)
TEHRAN Feb 26 Iranians went to the polls on
Friday in parliamentary and Assembly of Experts elections, seen
as a contest between hardliners entrenched in power and allies
of pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani seeking to expand their
influence.
"Voting has started in Iran. Millions of Iranians will vote
all around the country," state TV said.
The 290-seat parliament vote will have scant impact on
Iran's foreign policy, in which Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei has the final say, but could strengthen Rouhani's hand
before next year's presidential vote. The 88-member Assembly
will select Khamenei's successor.
Both bodies are currently in the hands of hardliners.
The contest pits supporters of Rouhani, who championed last
year's nuclear deal with world powers and is likely to seek a
second presidential term next year, against conservatives deeply
opposed to detente with Western powers.
Both sides have called for a strong turnout. Most reformist
candidates have been barred by a hardline clerical vetting body,
along with many moderates, but their supporters have called on
voters to back Rouhani's allies and keep the conservatives out.
Results are hard to predict, with conservatives
traditionally doing well in rural areas and young urbanites
favouring more reformist candidates.
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi, Editing by William Maclean)