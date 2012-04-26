By Marcus George
| DUBAI, April 26
DUBAI, April 26 Iranian parliamentary candidates
began campaigning on Thursday for the second round of elections
set to weaken President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad as he grapples with
worsening economic problems.
Candidates allied to Iran's theocratic leader, Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei, dominated the first round of elections in early March
at the expense of those supporting Ahmadinejad. With more than
50 percent of seats filled by new members, the new parliament -
which will convene in late May - will undergo radical change.
The Iranian state news agency (IRNA) reported that 130
candidates, allowed by law one week to campaign, had started
contesting May 4's elections for 65 remaining.
The Iranian leadership proclaimed the election - the first
since the disputed 2009 re-election of Ahmadinejad - as a
national triumph against western conspiracies to weaken the
Iranian theocratic system.
Analysts says the final shape of the new parliament will
weaken Ahmadinejad but the president may still be able to draw
on the support of 70 independent candidates.
Unsubstantiated reports in the Iranian media suggest some
candidates allied to the president had registered as
independents to avoid being barred from running by the Guardian
Council - the powerful body that oversees elections.
In recent months the current parliament has given the
president a tough time, mainly over his handling of the economy.
Last month, he was the first president in the history of the
Islamic Republic to be summoned to parliament who interrogated
him over the near-stagnant, high-inflation economy and concerns
over his allegiance to Khamenei.
The outgoing parliament has continued to debate the
government's proposed budget more than a month into the new
Iranian year.
At issue is the second phase of Ahmadinejad's Targeted
Subsidy Reform Plan which parliamentary critics say has been
illegally implemented without parliamentary approval.
Last month the government announced an increase in the
monthly cash payments without warning to offset the next phase
of reforms the goal of which is to withdraw the estimated eighty
billion dollars in government spending on subsidised goods and
fuel.
Parliamentary speaker Ali Larijani wrote to Khamenei,
describing the increased payments as "legally flawed" and adding
that any amendments "must conform to the law".
While applauded by the International Monetary Fund, critics
have accused Ahmadinejad of causing rampant inflation and using
Iran's petro-dollars solely for political gain.
Earlier this month he visited the disputed island of Abu
Musa which sparked a fierce exhchange with the United Arab
Emirates but widespread support from all Iranian political
factions.
Both countries claim Abu Musa and two other small islands,
located near key shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz at the
mouth of the Gulf. Iran took control of the islands in 1971,
shortly before the Gulf emirates gained full independence from
Britain and formed the UAE.
(Reporting By Marcus George)