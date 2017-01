DUBAI Jan 2 Iran has pre-qualified 29 companies from more than a dozen countries to bid for oil and gas projects using the new Iranian Petroleum Contracts, the oil ministry news website SHANA reported on Monday.

The list included Shell, France's Total, Italy's Eni, Malaysia's Petronas and Russia's Gazprom, as well as companies from China, Austria, Japan and other countries.

