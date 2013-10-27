* Cash compensation pot drying up due to sanctions
DUBAI, Oct 27 Iran's state oil refining and gas
firms cannot afford the multi-billion dollar cash payments to
householders demanded of them by the current budget, which
leaves them nothing to invest in vital projects, Iran's oil
minister said on Sunday.
In late 2010, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's government began
slashing subsidies on a range of fuels in order to reduce demand
and costly fuel imports. It softened the blow by setting up a
system of cash payments to return some of the money to Iranian
householders.
The subsidy cuts were successful in rationalising fuel use
and reducing waste. But the cash payments evolved into a broad
system to help Iranians cope with soaring inflation, according
to an International Institute for Sustainable Development study.
Iran's new oil minister, Bijan Zanganeh, said the National
Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) and National Iranian Oil Refining and
Distribution Company (NIORDC) are required under the current
annual budget to pay 270 trillion rials (about $9 billion) in
cash to Iranian citizens as compensation for higher fuel bills.
"We have to sell crude oil in order to be able to deposit
the necessary resources into Treasury," Zanganeh was quoted by
oil ministry news service Shana as saying.
"But we cannot afford it," he said on the sidelines of a
conference in Tehran, adding that NIGC and NIORDC would spend
all their revenues on the handouts and have nothing left to
invest in projects.
U.S. and European trade sanctions designed to pressure
Tehran on its disputed nuclear programme have cut its oil
exports by more than half from pre-2012 levels, depriving the
government of billions of dollars a month in revenue that it
needs to finance public spending.
Iran delayed a second wave of reforms planned for mid-2012,
partly out of concern that it could prove too painful for a
population already suffering a sharp drop in living standards
because of sanctions.
Intensifying western pressure has put so much financial
strain on the government, however, that it may be forced to take
the politically risky move of cutting subsidies again
soon.
Senior government officials warned in August that Iran faces
a shortfall of one third in this year's budget of around $68
billion earmarked for March 2013-March 2014.
Zanganeh said in early October the government was preparing
another increase in prices to lighten the subsidy burden on the
government.
Before the first phase of reform, Iran's gasoline prices
were the second lowest in the world behind Venezuela's.
Even after the sharp hike in prices, Iranian motorists still
paid an average of just $0.33 a litre ($1.25 per gallon) in
2012, compared with a global average of $1.41 per litre,
according to World Bank data.
The low fixed prices and the multi-billion dollar cash
handouts mean state-run fuel distributors have no funds to
invest in new infrastructure, Jafar Qaderi, a senior member of
the Iranian parliament's budgetary committee, was quoted as
saying by Shana on Saturday.
"As long as the net costs are not paid to holding companies,
they will not be able to implement their development projects,"
Qaderi said.
"We have to move towards making the companies
self-sufficient to finance their development projects."
FOREIGN INVESTMENTS
Zanganeh called for a bigger slice of the budget to be
channelled towards state-run companies' oil and gas projects.
Foreign companies that help revive Iran's energy industry
can benefit from Iran's National Development Fund (NDF), a
sovereign wealth fund set up to re-invest money from oil and gas
exports, he said.
"State-run companies cannot receive funds from the NDF," he
said. "But based on the policy of supporting the domestic
private sector and attraction of foreign investment, NDF
resources could be used in highly productive and profitable
upstream, downstream and midstream projects."
Zanganeh said talks had been held with unidentified foreign
companies over potential investment in oil and gas projects but
that no deals had been reached yet.
In the few months since moderate President Hassan Rouhani
came to power, a slight thaw in relations between western
governments and Tehran has renewed energy companies interest in
Iran.
As long as sanctions remain in place. U.S. and European
companies are unlikely to do any deals. Several Asian companies
have been talking with Iranian energy officials, even while
sanctions make it difficult for them to work in the country.
