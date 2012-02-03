* Agreement reached in principle, diplomats say
* Measures separate from action on Iran nuclear programme
By Justyna Pawlak and Julien Toyer
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 European Union governments
could ban the sales of some telecommunications equipment to Iran
in the coming months under plans for new sanctions discussed by
EU experts in Brussels.
EU diplomats said on Friday the bloc's 27 governments have
reached an agreement in principle to target equipment that could
be used by the Iranian authorities for monitoring of
anti-government dissent.
The new round of sanctions could also raise the number of
officials affected by asset freezes and visa bans under the EU's
programme to target human rights abuses in the country.
Diplomats stressed that the measures were separate from EU
efforts to ratchet up pressure against Tehran over its disputed
nuclear programme with sanctions against its oil industry and
financial sector.
"There is a political deal to include in the next round of
sanctions a mechanism to ban the purchase and sale of
telecommunications equipments which could be used to carry out
interceptions or to spy," one EU diplomat said.
Discussions on the measures at an expert level will continue
in the coming weeks, diplomats said, and there was no target
date yet for reaching a final agreement or for implementation.
One diplomat said the EU could try to introduce the new
package in April, when an initial round of sanctions related to
human rights abuses comes up for renewal.
But others said there were still disagreements among some EU
members states over which officials could be included.
The EU already has imposed sanctions against 61 Iranian
officials under its human rights sanctions programme. Some
capitals are cautious about extending the list given concerns as
to whether there is sufficient evidence to name individuals.
Iran has come under increased criticism from the United
Nations in recent months over human rights violations.
The U.N. General Assembly's rights committee passed a
resolution in November expressing concerns about incidents of
torture, excessive use of the death penalty, discrimination
against women, and persecution of journalists and religious
minorities.
U.S. lawmakers also are considering a bid to force President
Barack Obama's administration to blacklist Iran's President
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as
human rights abusers and ban companies from supplying Iran with
equipment - including telecommunications equipment - used to
commit human rights abuses. Neither man is targeted by the EU.
The EU imposed a gradual embargo on imports of Iranian oil
in January and sanctioned the country's central bank as part of
western efforts to force Tehran to hold back its nuclear work.
Western powers fear Iran is working to produce an atom bomb
but Tehran says it aims to increase electricity output to meet
rising demand.
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Michael Roddy)