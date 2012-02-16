HONG KONG Feb 16 The European Union trade
commissioner brushed off on Thursday the potential impact of any
Iranian suspension of oil supplies saying such a threat would
not sway Europe from its opposition to Iran acquiring nuclear
weapons.
Iran's English language Press TV had said Iran had halted
oil deliveries to France, Portugal, Italy, Greece, Netherlands
and Spain -- its biggest EU customers -- in retaliation for an
EU ban on Iranian crude due to take effect in July.
But Iran's Oil Ministry denied the state media report.
The European Union's trade commissioner, Karel De Gucht,
said Europe would adapt to the impact of any Iranian action and
Europe remained committed to halting Iran's nuclear weapons
programme.
"If they were to cut it off earlier, we would accommodate
quicker, that's what we'd do," he told a group of business
people and journalists in Hong Kong after a trip to Beijing.
He said the European Union was determined to press Iran to
rein in its nuclear ambitions, just as it proclaimed advances in
nuclear know-how, including new centrifuges able to enrich
uranium much faster.
"Nobody really wants Iran to have nuclear weapons ... We
shouldn't change our line because it's a threat by Iran, that's
not the way it works."
Iran has long refused to negotiate curbs on its nuclear
programme, saying it is intended purely for civilian uses,
including producing electricity for booming domestic demand.
Iran is the world's No. 5 oil exporter, with 2.6 million
barrels going abroad daily, about a fifth of it to EU countries.
Western countries are increasing their sanctions to block
Iran's oil exports and central bank financing of trade, and
Tehran has resorted to barter to import staples including rice,
cooking oil and tea, commodities traders say.
The Obama administration is putting pressure on the European
Union and SWIFT, the global organisation that facilitates most
of the world's cross-border payments, to expel Iranian banks
from its network, a new step in the push to deprive Iran of
funds, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by James Pomfret; Editing by Ken Wills)