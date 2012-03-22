BRUSSELS, March 22 European Union governments
reached a preliminary agreement on Thursday to allow some
insurance on Iranian oil shipments before the EU's full embargo
on Tehran's crude starts on July 1, an EU diplomat said.
The diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity and has
close knowledge of discussions on the issue, said EU capitals
had also agreed to review the decision before a meeting of EU
foreign ministers scheduled for May 14.
"Certain insurance is allowed until July 1," the diplomat
said, without giving further details.
The EU agreed an oil embargo in January to stop members from
importing crude from Iran, as part of sanctions aimed at
isolating the country over its suspected nuclear weapons
programme. The embargo includes a ban on EU insurers and
reinsurers from indemnifying vessels carrying Iranian crude and
fuel anywhere in the world.
However, such a prohibition could prevent big oil customers
in Asia from importing Iranian crude, as they rely on European
insurers who cover most of the world's oil tanker fleet.
In response to concerns from Asian countries, EU envoys
have meet over the last few days to discuss possible exemptions.
EU foreign ministers are expected to formally approve
implementation of the sanctions - including the exemption - at a
meeting in Brussels on Friday.
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak. Editing by Sebastian Moffett.)