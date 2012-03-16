TOKYO, March 16 EU foreign ministers are expected to discuss how the bloc's Iran oil embargo will impact shipping insurance when they hold a scheduled meeting next week, an industry source said on Friday.

The ministers are due to meet in Brussels next Friday.

"They are likely to discuss the matter," the source, who had been briefed on the issue, said.

Starting in July, European insurers and reinsurers, who provide cover for most oil tankers globally, will be prohibited from indemnifying ships carrying Iranian crude and oil products anywhere in the world in line with the sanctions on Tehran.

Both Japan and South Korea, major buyers of Iranian crude, have been holding talks with the EU over the insurance prohibition out of concern it will make it difficult to secure deliveries of the oil. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Neil Fullick)