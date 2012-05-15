LONDON May 15 Britain and France are studying a
proposed European Union ban on insuring tankers carrying Iranian
oil to see how severe an impact it would have on trade with
non-EU countries, British Foreign Secretary William Hague said
on Tuesday.
Asked in parliament about a May 8 Reuters report that
Britain was seeking to persuade fellow EU members to postpone a
ban on insurance for cargoes of Iranian oil, Hague confirmed EU
countries were discussing whether the insurance ban should apply
from July 1, or later.
"The reason we are discussing that separately is because of
concerns raised by other countries outside the European Union
about the impact on their trade and so we are currently
assessing that, working with France in particular to try to
understand how serious that impact would be," he said.
"We are clearly applying sharply increased pressure to Iran
but we also have to bear in mind wider consequences for oil
prices and the world economy and balance those concerns."
European diplomats told Reuters earlier this month that
Britain was seeking to persuade other EU members to postpone by
up to six months a ban on providing insurance for tankers
carrying Iranian oil, arguing it could lead to a damaging spike
in oil prices.
An EU ban on importing Iranian oil, which takes effect on
July 1, will also prevent EU insurers and reinsurers from
covering tankers carrying its crude anywhere in the world.
The impact of the measure is likely to be felt strongly in
London's financial district, the centre for marine insurance.
Iran exports most of its 2.2 million barrels of oil per day
to Asia. The four main buyers - China, India, Japan and South
Korea - have yet to find a way to replace the predominantly
Western insurance shipping cover provided by London insurers.
The sanctions seek to stem the flow of petrodollars to
Tehran to force it to halt a nuclear programme that the West
suspects is intended to produce weapons.
Britain has been a strong advocate of tightening sanctions
against Iran over its nuclear programme, including the EU oil
ban.
Negotiations between Iran and world powers, including
Britain, on nuclear issues resumed in Turkey in April after a
15-month gap. Another round of talks is scheduled for May 23 in
Baghdad.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Michael Roddy and Janet
Lawrence)