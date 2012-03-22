* EU insurers allowed to provide some cover until July 1
* Comes after S.Korea, Japan lobbied for embargo exemption
* EU big in marine insurance; post-July 1 situation unsure
(Adds details about review period)
By Justyna Pawlak
BRUSSELS, March 22 The European Union will allow
some insurance on Iranian oil shipments before its full embargo
starts on July 1, member states agreed on Thursday, responding
to concerns from Asian importers heavily reliant on the EU for
their cover.
The decision, expected to be formally approved by EU foreign
ministers on Friday, should make it easier for the likes of
Japan and South Korea to import Iranian crude at least until the
deadline, EU diplomats said.
Those countries lobbied the EU for an exemption on insurance
restrictions after the bloc agreed an oil embargo in January as
part of efforts to pressure Iran to curb nuclear work many
western countries fears is aimed at making atomic bombs.
As well as stopping EU states from importing Iranian crude,
the embargo banned European companies from transporting,
purchasing or insuring crude and fuel originating in Iran and
intended for anywhere in the world.
Thursday's deal will allow buyers outside the EU to purchase
third-party and environmental insurance on their shipments from
European insurers, who cover most of the world's tanker fleet.
"Certain insurance is allowed until July 1," an EU diplomat
said.
The decision will be reviewed before an EU foreign ministers
meeting on May 14, where they could, in theory, agree a further
extension of the exemption, but consensus would be hard to reach
because of divisions among the EU's 27 states on the issue.
"The decision today is clear, the exemption is allowed until
July 1. So unless there is another decision, there will be no
more exemptions," the diplomat said.
Under the embargo, EU governments with existing contracts to
import crude from Iran can continue with them until July 1.
Insurance on such purchases is allowed, new contracts are not.
ILLOGICAL
Some diplomats said London - at the forefront of efforts to
isolate Iran - had pushed for an open-ended exemption on
insurance, fearing damage to the insurance companies that cover
tankers, most of which are based in London.
But the economic argument met resistance from states such as
Greece, which is heavily dependent on Iranian crude and had to
give up favourable deals with Tehran under the EU embargo.
"If EU member states have decided on an oil ban, it is very
difficult for them to go on insuring states who are not abiding
by this oil ban. This is a bit of an illogical position," a
senior EU official said this week, explaining the arguments of
countries opposed to an insurance exemption.
Rising tensions between the West and Iran and uncertainty
over how the EU embargo and U.S. sanctions will impact oil
supplies have driven up crude prices.
So Iran - which denies it is seeking nuclear weapons - is
receiving a higher price for its exports, while importers such
as Japan and South Korea face a rising fuel bill.
Some European diplomats say Europe's economy, damaged by a
two-year debt crisis, is also vulnerable to the rising prices
and urged that the embargo be implemented in a way that takes
economic costs into consideration.
On Friday, EU ministers are expected to formally agree on
the insurance exemption as part of a wider package of
regulations on how to implement the oil ban.
China, India, Japan and South Korea are Iran's top four oil
customers, buying more than half of the OPEC producer's exports
of 2.6 million barrels per day.
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Sebastian Moffett and
Robin Pomeroy)