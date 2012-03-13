* International sanctions gathering force against Iran

* EU court backs measures against Iranian unit in UK

By Justyna Pawlak

BRUSSELS, March 13 Europe's highest court upheld on Tuesday a European Union decision to impose sanctions on a UK-based branch of Iran's state-owned Bank Melli as part of EU efforts to pressure Tehran over its nuclear programme.

Europe and the United States have been imposing ever tighter sanctions on OPEC member Iran to exert economic pressure and force it to hold back on its nuclear programme, which they fear is aimed at producing atomic weapons.

In 2008, governments in Europe targeted the Iranian bank and its subsidiaries with an asset freeze, but its British unit, Melli Bank, sought to have the decision annulled on the grounds that it was not engaged in nuclear proliferation activities.

A lower court dismissed that action in 2009, and Melli Bank appealed against the ruling.

In a final decision on the matter, the European Court of Justice dismissed the appeal on Tuesday on the grounds that having sanctions imposed on the bank's owner was sufficient to include the subsidiary in the EU measures.

"The reason for freezing of the funds of Melli Bank - which is wholly owned by Bank Melli Iran, an entity identified as being engaged in nuclear proliferation - need not be the fact that Melli Bank itself is engaged in such proliferation," the Luxembourg-based court found.

"Where the funds of an entity identified as engaged in nuclear proliferation are frozen there is a not insignificant danger that that entity may exert pressure on the entities it owns or controls in order to circumvent (sanctions)," it said.

Bank Melli faces sanctions from Europe as well as the United States and was a target of a U.N. Security Council resolution in 2008. Along with other institutions, it has been at the focus of international concerns over Iran's military activities.

Iran has had bank branches in Britain since the 1960s. In the early 2000s, it spun off branches as subsidiaries, making it more difficult to prove a direct financial link to Iran.

The United States has accused Tehran of using the British units to buy arms and support the militant group Hezbollah.

EU governments agreed in January to ban Iranian crude oil imports and imposed sanctions on its central bank and other financial institutions, after the International Atomic Energy Agency said in November that it had evidence Iran had worked on designing a bomb.

EU governments have been challenged over their sanctions decisions, particularly last year when they targeted governments for violent crackdowns on pro-democracy protests during the Arab Spring. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Rex Merrifield and Hugh Lawson)