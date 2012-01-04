* Iran official says China, Asia, Africa can take more oil
* Says term contracts for oil unchanged, above 2.3 mln bpd
* Says two of three Chinese 2012 term deals already clinched
By Peg Mackey
LONDON, Jan 4 Iran has alternatives in
place to let it cope with a threatened European Union embargo on
its oil and increased U.S. pressure, and plans to keep up
exports of some 2.3 million barrels per day (bpd) this year, a
senior Iranian oil official said.
EU governments have reached a preliminary agreement to ban
imports of Iranian crude to the European Union but have yet to
decide when such an embargo would be put in place, EU diplomats
said on Wednesday. {ID:nB5E7NR008]
Tehran had already considered different routes if that were
to happen, S. M. Qamsari, International Director of the National
Iranian Oil Co (NIOC), told Reuters by telephone from Tehran
shortly before the report on the EU stance emerged.
"We could very easily replace those customers," said
Qamsari. Some, but not all, of any displaced volume could move
into China as well as other Asian countries and Africa, he said.
Iran was unlikely just to store crude on tankers as that was
only a short-term solution.
He said he expected shipments would remain unchanged this
year and the volume of term, or annual, contracts was unchanged.
"We've got very high demand from our lifters, so we have the
same quantity (just above 2.3 million bpd) in our term
contracts," Qamsari said.
Roughly 30 percent, or just under 700,000 bpd, of Iran's oil
steams west of Suez, he said. More than half that volume is
shipped to Europe, roughly 200,000 bpd goes to Turkey and the
remainder is routed into Africa.
The International Energy Agency estimates Iran exports about
450,000 bpd to the European Union.
The NIOC official said Europe's longstanding buyers of
Iranian crude - among them France's Total and Italy's
Eni - have voiced concern about potential EU sanctions,
but had yet to cut back on contractual supplies.
Any punitive moves by Brussels could cause European
consumers to suffer through higher prices at the pump, he said.
U.S. President Barack Obama, seeking to dissuade Iran from
pursuing a nuclear programme that Washington believes is aimed
at weapons development, has enforced new sanctions that could
hurt Tehran's oil exports by preventing refiners from paying up.
SOME DIFFICULTY
Qamsari said Washington's tough tactics had already made
life difficult. "We our supplying our crude, but receiving the
money with some difficulty - for sure," he said. Tehran had
"created some channels" for payments, he added.
The Islamic Republic's oil sales to China, its single
biggest buyer, have meanwhile decreased this month as the two
sides haggle over 2012 contractual payment terms, trade sources
said. Top refiner Sinopec Corp will buy less than half
the crude it typically imports from Iran, they said.
"It is to some extent true," said Qamsari, explaining that
Iran's term crude oil contracts with China were up for renewal
this month. Two of three contractors had agreed volumes, while
the third party was still in negotiations. "We're making good
progress and hope to finalize soon," he said.
Iran designated about 440,000 bpd of contract volume for
China last year, he said, and was aiming to supply the same
amount in 2012. Additional quantities are also offered on the
spot market.
The Iranian state oil marketer typically designates about 10
percent of its overall oil sales to the spot market. Qamsari
said that remained the case, and that Tehran was not offering
additional spot volumes.
"I wish we could be - the market is quite strong," he said.
"But we don't have the availability."
Tehran has warned it could shut the Strait of Hormuz, a
shipping chokepoint through which more than 40 percent of the
world's oil is shipped, if sanctions were imposed on its crude
exports.
"My wish is that won't happen," he said. His aim was to help
NIOC's marketing operations stay clear of politics.
"We've been trying to separate our crude oil business from
politics."
(Reporting by Peg Mackey; Editing by Anthony Barker)