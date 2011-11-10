BRUSSELS Nov 10 European Union governments could approve a new package of sanctions against Iran in the coming weeks, after a U.N. report said Tehran has worked to design atom bombs, EU diplomats said on Thursday.

Preliminary discussions among EU capitals on new measures have already started and diplomats said plans may be formalised by the Dec. 1 meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

"Experts are discussing a number of options on the table but it is difficult to foresee the outcome of the debate," one EU diplomat said, adding it was not clear when consensus might be found. Another EU diplomat said he expected a formal decision to be reached on Dec. 1.

EU sanctions would be a significant part of Western efforts to ratchet up pressure on Tehran in the wake of the U.N. watchdog's report this week that laid bare a trove of intelligence suggesting Iran is seeking nuclear weapons.

Western governments would prefer a more united approach towards Tehran through sanctions adopted by the United Nations, but such moves look unlikely in the face of opposition from Russia and China at the U.N. Security Council. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak)