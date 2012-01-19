BRUSSELS Jan 19 European Union envoys
failed to agree details of a planned embargo on Iranian crude on
Thursday, but diplomats said governments still sought to
finalise the ban at a meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday.
The bloc's 27 countries have already agreed in principle in
recent weeks to ban oil imports from Iran in order to put more
pressure on Tehran over its nuclear programme.
But they remain divided over several issues, primarily the
length of a planned "grace period" that would allow states
heavily dependent on Iranian oil to fulfill existing contracts.
At a meeting on Thursday, senior EU diplomats had been
expected to agree to a plan allowing for a grace period until
the end of June.
"No agreement was reached today but we are confident it will
be reached on Monday. Not everybody agreed to the compromise,"
one EU diplomat said.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, the diplomat said some
EU states continued to push for a shorter grace period while
others wanted more time to secure alternative supplies of crude.
(Reporting By Julien Toyer and Justyna Pawlak)