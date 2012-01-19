BRUSSELS Jan 19 European Union envoys failed to agree details of a planned embargo on Iranian crude on Thursday, but diplomats said governments still sought to finalise the ban at a meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday.

The bloc's 27 countries have already agreed in principle in recent weeks to ban oil imports from Iran in order to put more pressure on Tehran over its nuclear programme.

But they remain divided over several issues, primarily the length of a planned "grace period" that would allow states heavily dependent on Iranian oil to fulfill existing contracts.

At a meeting on Thursday, senior EU diplomats had been expected to agree to a plan allowing for a grace period until the end of June.

"No agreement was reached today but we are confident it will be reached on Monday. Not everybody agreed to the compromise," one EU diplomat said.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the diplomat said some EU states continued to push for a shorter grace period while others wanted more time to secure alternative supplies of crude. (Reporting By Julien Toyer and Justyna Pawlak)