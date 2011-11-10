* EU experts preparing new Iran sanctions
By Justyna Pawlak
BRUSSELS, Nov 10 European Union
governments could approve a new package of sanctions against
Iran in the coming weeks, EU diplomats said on Thursday, over a
U.N. report that Tehran has worked to design atom bombs.
Preliminary discussions among EU capitals on new measures
have started and diplomats said plans may be formalised by a
Dec. 1 meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.
"Experts are discussing a number of options on the table but
it is difficult to foresee the outcome of the debate," one EU
diplomat said, adding it was not clear when consensus might be
found. Another EU diplomat said he expected a formal decision to
be reached on Dec. 1.
EU sanctions would be a significant part of Western efforts
to ratchet up pressure on Tehran after the U.N. watchdog's
report this week that laid bare a trove of intelligence
suggesting Iran is seeking nuclear weapons.
Western governments prefer a more united approach towards
Tehran through sanctions adopted by the United Nations, but such
moves look unlikely in the face of opposition from Russia and
China at the U.N. Security Council.
Tehran maintains its nuclear programme has peaceful purposes
and is aimed at meeting its growing energy needs. It said on
Wednesday it remains ready to engage in negotiations with world
powers about the programme.
Western diplomats say sanctions that would exert significant
pressure on Tehran to change its policy would have to target the
Iranian energy sector.
But these seem unlikely, in part, because of concerns over
the impact of such measures on the global economy, already
shaken by the debt crisis in Europe.
In Europe, some governments are also concerned about any
economic hardship sanctions could bring to the Iranian people.
Some are reluctant to target Iranian officials with measures
that could close the lines of communication in future talks.
Diplomats say discussions on the extent of the EU's
unilateral measures are also complicated by concern in some
capitals that sanctions on the oil sector could inflict damage
to their own economic interests. Some states, EU diplomats say,
have questioned the wisdom of agreeing to new sanctions at a
time when they have limited impact on talks with Tehran.
From the EU, Germany, Britain and France belong to a group
of world powers negotiating with Iran. The last round of talks
petered out at the start of this year.
Iran already faces a wide range of U.N. sanctions, as well
as measures imposed unilaterally by the United States and the
EU.
