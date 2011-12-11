* Iran says EU will fail on oil export sanctions
* Says oil sanctions will harm crude market
* Iran discovers natural gas field in Caspian Sea
By Parisa Hafezi and Ramin Mostafavi
TEHRAN, Dec 11 The European Union
"definitely" will not impose sanctions on OPEC member Iran's oil
exports because such a measure would harm the global crude
market, Iranian Oil Minister Rostam Qasemi said on Sunday.
EU leaders called on Friday for more sanctions against Iran
by the end of January, in an effort to increase pressure on
Tehran over its disputed nuclear programme.
"Our policy is sustainable supply of oil to Europe ... Iran
is a major oil producer and any sanctions on our oil export
would harm the global market," Qasemi told a news conference.
Last week, EU foreign ministers agreed to develop new
sanctions on Iran's energy, transport and banking sectors.
Iran has been hit by four rounds of U.N. sanctions and
international sanctions for defying to halt its sensitive
nuclear activities, which the United States and its allies say
is aimed at building bombs.
In its latest report, the International Atomic Energy Agency
(IAEA) released new evidence confirming international concerns
that Iran is seeking nuclear weapons.
Tehran denies the allegation, saying it needs nuclear
technology to generate electricity.
Iranian authorities say the sanctions have had no impact on
Iran's economy, and have defied the U.N. Security Council's
demands to halt the country's sensitive nuclear work.
"We (would) have no problem to find a replacement for the EU
oil market," Qasemi said.
RIFT
International sanctions have kept foreign investors away
from the Islamic state, OPEC's number two oil producer with 2.6
million barrels a day oil exports.
Iran's economy is 40 percent reliant on oil revenue.
The United States, Britain and Canada announced new measures
against Iran's energy and financial sectors last month, and
France proposed new sanctions, including freezing the assets of
its central bank and suspending purchases of its oil.
France, backed by Germany and Britain, has led the push to
ban its crude, but some states, notably Greece, have expressed
reservations, because of their reliance on Iranian oil.
Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi said attempts to
impose a ban on Iran's oil exports due to a rift among the
European Union members.
"When they (EU) have so many differences among themselves
then they should know the unity they have is only superficial,"
Salehi said, Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency reported.
"Each member goes after its own maximal interests ... they
have this profiteering approach and, with such a rift, such
sanctions cannot be imposed."
Concerns over the OPEC producer's nuclear programme have
increased since a group of hardline students stormed the British
embassy in Tehran last month, after Britain imposed new
sanctions on the country.
Britain closed its embassy and expelled all Iranian
diplomats from London. The fallout spread when several other
countries including France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the
Netherlands, recalled their envoys.
Beijing and Moscow, veto-wielding members of the U.N.
Security Council, have appealed for cool heads over fresh
sanctions which have made it more difficult for Iran to develop
its massive gas reserves.
However, Qasemi said a new gas reservoir was discovered in
Iran's Caspian Sea with its reserves standing at 50 trillion
cubic feet.
"It is predicted that after examination of exploration, the
gas in this field would be much more than this," Qasemi added.
Iran sits on the world's second-largest natural gas reserves
after Russia, but international sanctions have frustrated plans
to develop the sector for export, and booming domestic demand
has made Iran the third-largest consumer and a top-30 importer.
