* EU states divided over details of Iran oil ban
* West wants more pressure over atom programme
* Formal approval of EU plans still seen next week
* Sanctions against central bank expected
By Justyna Pawlak and Julien Toyer
BRUSSELS, Jan 19 European Union envoys
failed to agree details of a planned embargo on Iranian crude on
Thursday, but diplomats said governments still sought to
finalise the ban at a meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday.
The bloc's 27 countries have agreed in principle to ban oil
imports from Iran in order to put more pressure on Tehran over
its nuclear programme.
But they remain divided over several issues, primarily the
length of a planned grace period that would allow states heavily
dependent on Iranian oil to fulfil existing contracts for a
period after the ban went into place.
At a meeting on Thursday, senior EU diplomats had been
expected to agree to a plan allowing for a grace period until
the end of June.
Under this compromise proposal, EU governments would be
prohibited from making new contracts with Iran from the time the
embargo was imposed, but could purchase crude previously
contracted. This exemption would end on July 1.
"No agreement was reached today but we are confident it will
be reached on Monday. Not everybody agreed to the compromise,"
one EU diplomat said.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, the diplomat said some
EU states continued to push for a shorter grace period while
others wanted more time to secure alternative supplies of crude.
Tehran denies wanting bombs, as the West alleges, saying it
is refining uranium only for electricity generation and medical
applications.
EU governments are divided between the desire to ratchet up
pressure on Tehran quickly and economic considerations. States
such as Greece are concerned about financial costs at a time
when Europe is struggling with a two-year debt crisis.
Athens depends heavily on Iranian supplies because Tehran
has been offering it preferential credit terms for its crude.
But others say a grace period would significantly blunt the
initial impact of sanctions, because some three quarters of EU
purchases are covered by long-term contracts.
GREEK CONCERNS
Diplomats said Greece is urging its EU peers to guarantee
they will help it if Athens fails to secure sufficient
alternative supply of crude, before it agrees to a date ending
the grace period.
"Everybody understands Greece's reservations and the fact
that it wants a discussion to take place with a political
commitment from all 27 that we won't let them down if they fail
to secure alternative supplies when the embargo is fully
implemented," said one EU diplomat.
"It's true some states pushed for a shorter grace period,
but it's mostly tactical and ... I am sure we will agree on July
1," the diplomat said.
One solution that could assuage Greek concerns is to
introduce a review clause that would allow EU states to assess
the economic costs of a full embargo shortly before it is
introduced.
The EU embargo follows stringent new U.S. sanctions signed
into law by President Barack Obama on New Year's Eve, which are
being gradually implemented but if fully enforced would make it
impossible for most countries to pay for Iranian oil.
The unprecedented effort to take Iran's 2.6 million barrels
of oil per day off international markets has kept global prices
higher and helped cause a sharp fall in Iran's rial currency and
a surge in the cost of basic goods for Iranians.
EU diplomats said more discussions would be held in Brussels
in coming days, in time for the foreign ministers of the EU's 27
states to make a formal decision. EU policies such as sanctions
require unanimity and have to be finalised by ministers.
Other details remain outstanding. EU envoys reaffirmed a
commitment on Thursday to freeze the assets of Iran's central
bank, but diplomats say details of how this would be done still
have to ironed out, possibly later next week.
Some EU governments want to ensure trade in allowed goods
can continue after the freeze, which can amount to a prohibition
for EU companies to do business with the bank, is put in place.