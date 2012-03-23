* EU irons out Iran oil embargo details
* Targets 17 Iranians with sanctions
By Justyna Pawlak
BRUSSELS, March 23 The European Union agreed on
Friday to exempt until July 1 some insurance on Iranian oil
shipments headed for destinations other than Europe from its
embargo on crude trade, and to decide before the middle of May
whether to allow cover after that date.
The exemption and its planned review was agreed by EU
foreign ministers at a meeting in Brussels as part of a package
of rules on the implementation of the EU's oil embargo against
Iran.
It will allow customers who are not prevented from buying
Iranian crude by Europe's embargo, which started coming into
effect in steps in January, to obtain third-party and
environmental liability cover from European insurers.
This exemption will make it easier for buyers in Asia to
insure shipments, because the majority of the world's tanker
fleet is covered by European companies.
"I think where we've got to on the insurance is the right
place and we have a process that will now take place," EU
foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said after the meeting in
Brussels.
EU capitals agreed in January on an oil embargo as part of
efforts to pressure Iran to curb nuclear work many Western
countries fear is aimed at making atomic bombs.
Tehran denies its programme has military purposes and says
its uranium enrichment aims to boost power supply.
As well as stopping EU states from importing Iranian crude,
the embargo banned European companies from transporting,
purchasing or insuring crude and fuel originating in Iran and
intended for anywhere in the world.
That decision had raised concerns by buyers such as Japan
and Korea that their shipments would go uninsured, driving them
to lobby Europe for exemptions.
But discussions on the issue proved difficult, with European
capitals divided over how to implement the oil embargo. Any
extention of the exemption could be tough to achieve, EU
diplomats say.
"There are differences of opinion and any change would have
to be unanimous," one EU diplomat said.
PUSH TO EXEMPT
Some EU states, such as Britain, had pushed to exempt some
cover for Iranian crude headed outside Europe, arguing this
would help stabilise world crude prices, diplomats said.
But other governments, which had had to sacrifice lucrative
contracts with Iran to comply with sanctions, had lobbied
against exemptions, EU diplomats said.
Under the embargo, EU buyers with existing contracts to
import crude from Iran can continue with them until July 1.
Insurance on such purchases is allowed, new contracts are not.
Separately, EU governments agreed on Friday to add 17 people
to a list of Iranians targeted by EU asset freezes and travel
bans because of their involvement in human rights abuses.
The sale of telecommunications equipment to Iran that could
be used for repression, for example to monitor or intercept
internet and telephone communications, was also banned.
"That decision comes in the wake of several expressions of
the EU's deep concern about the deteriorating human rights
situation in Iran," the EU said in a statement.
The United Nations said in a report this month that Iran was
executing more and more people, with some 670 people put to
death last year, most of them for drug crimes that do not merit
punishment under international law and more than 20 for offences
against Islam.
