* EU ban on Iranian crude goes into effect in July 1
* Greek push for exemptions fails
* Sanctions pressure rises in nuclear dispute with Iran
By Justyna Pawlak and Sebastian Moffett
LUXEMBOURG, June 25 European Union governments
on Monday formally approved an embargo on Iranian oil to start
on July 1, dismissing calls by Greece for possible exemptions to
ease its economic problems.
Europe and the United States are using the ban to intensify
pressure on Iran to scale back its nuclear programme, which they
say is geared to developing weapons. Iran says its nuclear works
are for electricity production and other peaceful purposes only.
Greece had pushed for a delay in the implementation of the
EU ban - originally drafted in January - because it relies
heavily on Iranian crude oil to meet its energy needs. Tehran
has offered preferential credit terms to debt-stricken Athens.
At a meeting in Luxembourg, EU foreign ministers said,
however, that the embargo would go ahead as planned, although
they pledged to review its implementation in the future to
ensure European governments have sufficient access to crude.
"There is no change in terms of how we're going forward on
July 1," EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said on the
sidelines of the meeting. "The sanctions that have been agreed
will be implemented."
Western governments are hoping sanctions will persuade Iran
to curb its nuclear activity and in particular stop enriching
uranium to a fissile level not far from that needed to produce
material for nuclear bombs.
Diplomatic efforts to resolve the decade-long standoff
faltered at a round of negotiations between Iran and six world
powers in Moscow this month, and Israel has renewed threats to
attack Iran if it fails to rein in its nuclear work.
International pressure has already inflicted damage to the
Iranian economy. The International Energy Agency says its crude
exports have fallen by some 40 percent this year.
Europe was a major client for Iranian oil but under
sanctions agreed in January EU governments have stopped signing
new contracts for Iranian crude. Available data show deliveries
virtually dried up in May and June.
Greece has lobbied other EU governments to allow purchases
under previously signed deals after July 1, or to provide Athens
with credit guarantees that would help it to buy crude
elsewhere. These requests have been rejected, diplomats said.
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Mark Heinrich)