* EU ban on Iranian crude takes effect on July 1
* Greece's push for exemptions falls short
* Sanctions pressure rises in nuclear dispute with Iran
By Justyna Pawlak and Sebastian Moffett
LUXEMBOURG, June 25 EU governments on Monday
formally approved an embargo on Iranian oil to start on July 1,
dismissing calls by debt-ridden Greece for possible exemptions
to help ease its economic crisis.
They also warned Iran that more pressure could be put in
place if it continued to defy international demands for limits
on its nuclear programme, which they say is geared to developing
weapons. The Islamic Republic says its nuclear activity is for
electricity production and other peaceful ends only.
"It is important that the Iranian leaders understand the
resolve of the countries of the European Union on this," British
Foreign Secretary William Hague said.
"We will go on intensifying the economic pressure until the
world can be satisfied that Iran's nuclear programme is for
peaceful purposes."
Greece had pushed for a delay in the implementation of the
EU ban - originally drafted in January - because it relies
heavily on Iranian crude oil to meet its energy needs. Tehran
has offered preferential credit terms to debt-stricken Athens.
At a meeting in Luxembourg, EU foreign ministers said that
the embargo would go ahead as planned, although they pledged to
review its implementation in the future to ensure European
governments retain sufficient access to crude.
"There is no change in terms of how we're going forward on
July 1," EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said on the
sidelines of the meeting. "The sanctions that have been agreed
will be implemented."
Ashton said European governments hoped diplomacy could
resolve the nuclear standoff soon, but they would keep sanctions
against Iran under constant review and could crank up pressure.
"My ambition, my real ambition, is to try to resolve this as
quickly as possible. We look for what further pressure were are
able to do and these discussions continue pretty much
consistently, to persuade Iran to come and negotiate with us."
A new package of financial sanctions by the United States
comes into effect later this week.
DIPLOMACY AND SANCTIONS
In the short term, six world powers that negotiate with Iran
under Ashton's leadership want Tehran to stop enriching uranium
to a fissile level close to that needed to produce material for
nuclear bombs.
But diplomatic efforts to solve the decade-long standoff
faltered at a round of talks between Iran and the powers -
United States, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany - in
Moscow this month, and Israel has renewed threats to attack Iran
if it fails to rein in its nuclear work.
International pressure has already inflicted damage to the
Iranian economy. The International Energy Agency says its crude
exports have fallen by some 40 percent this year.
Europe was a major client for Iranian oil, but under the
sanctions regime agreed in January EU governments have stopped
signing new contracts for Iranian crude. Available data show
deliveries virtually dried up in May and June.
Greece has lobbied other EU governments to allow purchases
under previously signed deals after July 1, or to provide Athens
with credit guarantees that would help it to buy crude
elsewhere. These requests have been rejected, diplomats said.
The British government has also pushed for exemptions on the
provision of insurance on Iranian crude, sold to countries
outside of Europe, but has dropped such calls in the run-up to
the July deadline. The vast majority of the world's oil tanker
insurance is sold by British firms.
(Writing by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Mark Heinrich)