BRUSSELS Feb 27 An offer of negotiations
from Iran is "basically satisfactory" and talks with global
powers on Tehran's nuclear programme could start soon, Swedish
Foreign Minister Carl Bildt said on Monday.
Facing sanctions that could cripple its oil exports, Iran
said this month it wanted to resume the talks, frozen since
January last year. But six big powers, represented by EU foreign
policy chief Catherine Ashton, have yet to respond to the offer.
"We had a letter from the Iranians which was basically
satisfactory," Bildt told reporters in Brussels before a meeting
of European Union foreign ministers. "Now it's a question of the
timing of those particular talks ... I don't know, but I don't
think it's going to take too long."
A spokeswoman for Ashton said on Saturday that consultations
between European governments and China, Russia and the United
States were still going on to decide whether to engage Iran's
approach.
The EU and United States have said concerns over Iran's
atomic activity have increased since a new report by the
International Atomic Energy Agency last week that said Tehran
has sharply stepped up its controversial uranium enrichment
drive.
Iran says it needs nuclear energy to meet its electricity
needs but global powers fear it aims to build atomic weapons.
Before relaunching negotiations, global powers want
assurances that Tehran is willing to directly address concerns
about its nuclear campaign, something it has refused in
previous, sporadic rounds of talks.
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak)