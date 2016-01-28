PARIS Jan 28 Iran is negotiating with other French car companies after unveiling a joint venture with PSA Peugeot Citroen earlier on Thursday, Iranian Industry Minister Mohammad Reza Nematzadeh told a Franco-Iranian business forum.

It is expected to take a couple of months to finalise further deals, he said.

"I'm looking forward to seeing real progress," the minister said. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Michel Rose, Bate Felix and Gus Trompiz; Editing by James Regan)