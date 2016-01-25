ROME Jan 25 Italy is poised to sign deals worth
up to 17 billion euros ($18.4 billion) with Iran during
President Hassan Rouhani's visit to Rome, which started on
Monday, a government source said.
The accords cover various sectors, including energy and
steel, and underscore the potential business bonanza on offer
for European firms following the lifting of crippling financial
sanctions on Tehran earlier this month.
Rouhani flew into Rome at the head of a delegation of more
than 100 businessmen and ministers. He will meet Italian Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi and Pope Francis during his two-day stay
before travelling to France on Wednesday.
Italy has traditionally had close economic ties with Tehran
and no sooner had Rouhani's plane touched down in Rome, than a
government source said Italian firms were poised to sign
commercial accords worth between 15 billion to 17 billion euros.
These included a deal for Italian oil services group Saipem
for a 2,000 km (1,240 miles) pipeline worth between $4
billion and $5 billion, a source with knowledge of the matter
said. Saipem was not immediately available for a comment.
In addition, Italian steel firm Danieli will sign
commercial agreements worth up to $5.7 billion with Iran, a
company spokesman said. These accords will include a joint
venture, to be called Persian Metallics, with other
international investors, worth $2 billion.
Rouhani is due to address a conference of entrepreneurs and
industrial leaders in Rome on Tuesday.
Iran demonstrated its hunger for Western goods at an
aviation conference in Tehran on Sunday, announcing plans to buy
more than 160 European planes, including eight superjumbos from
Airbus, and holding up the prospect of a major order
for U.S. company Boeing.
($1 = 0.9242 euros)
