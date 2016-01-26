ROME Jan 26 Iran wants to become a major
exporting nation following the lifting of international
sanctions, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday,
adding that economic growth was crucial to defeating extremism
in the Middle East.
Rouhani is on a four-day visit to Italy and France, where he
is looking to rebuild Iran's ties with the West and promote his
country as a pillar of strength and stability in an increasingly
fraught and fragmented region.
Italy unveiled some 17 billion euros ($18.4 billion) of
deals with Iran on Monday and mega contracts are also in the
offing in France, with EU countries anxious to cash in on the
recent end of sanctions following last year's nuclear accord.
"We are ready to welcome investment, welcome technology and
create a new export market," Rouhani told a business forum on
the second day of his stay in Rome, saying that Iran wanted to
become a regional economic hub.
"Under the new conditions, we want to export 30 percent of
what we produce in Iran."
Italian leaders have called on Shi'ite Muslim Iran to help
the West defeat the Sunni Muslim extremist group Islamic State,
which controls swathes of Iraq and Syria.
"If we want to combat extremism in the world, if we want to
fight terror, one of the roads before us is providing growth and
jobs. Lack of growth creates forces for terrorism. Unemployment
creates soldiers for terrorists," the Iranian leader said.
Many Western nations have accused Iran of funding various
militant groups, and despite the nuclear deal between world
powers and Tehran last year, the United States is keeping some
of its financial sanctions in place because of its links to
organisations such as Hezbollah in Lebanon.
($1 = 0.9224 euros)
(Reporting by Sam Wilkin, Steve Scherer and Antonella Cinelli,
Writing by Crispian Balmer)