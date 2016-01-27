PARIS Jan 27 Iran's President Hassan Rouhani
arrives in France on Wednesday with the bosses of oil major
Total and aircraft maker Airbus among top executives he is due
to meet as the two countries look to revive business ties
despite diplomatic differences.
On his first trip abroad since a sanctions-ending nuclear
accord took effect, Italy this week already rolled out the red
carpet for the pragmatist Shi'ite president and his 120-member
delegation of business leaders and cabinet ministers, signing a
raft of deals.
But with France taking a hard line in nuclear negotiations,
being outspoken in its condemnation of Tehran's support for
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and having close ties with
Sunni states, the Paris visit will be more low key.
"It's true that Iran has returned to the international
community, but it doesn't mean we agree on everything,
especially on Syria," Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on
Wednesday.
Nevertheless, since July, French economic and political
delegations have travelled to Tehran to explore opportunities.
Officials have said certain "commitments" could now be agreed,
although how definitive they are is unclear.
Rouhani begins his trip to Paris by meeting some 20 company
executives. He is due to deliver a speech to business leaders on
Thursday at a Franco-Iranian forum, where Iranian ministers will
outline their plans.
Face-to-face talks are scheduled with the Total
and Airbus bosses, diplomatic sources said. Several
agreements are due to be announced after a meeting with
President Francois Hollande.
Iranian officials have said they are poised to agree on a
deal for Airbus aircraft. Carmakers Peugeot and
Renault may also agree contracts.
Airport design and construction talks may be on the agenda
too, potentially involving builders Bouygues and Vinci
and airports operator ADP.
Although many sanctions relating to Iran's nuclear programme
have been lifted, most U.S. measures remain in place. Companies
are worried about the sanctions snapping back if Iran violated
the terms of the agreement and are including this scenario in
their risk analysis.
"Investing in Iran is not exactly like investing in Holland
or Denmark," a French diplomatic source said. "Everyone wants to
be certain that there's no Damocles Sword hanging over them
before investing."
French officials said Hollande would also discuss human
rights and executions in Iran. Opponents to the Iranian
government will protest across Paris on Thursday.
"Rolling out the red carpet for Rouhani by European
governments is to welcome the godfather of terrorism and
fundamentalism," said Maryam Rajavi, head of the Paris-based
National Council of Resistance of Iran.
(Reporting by John Irish and Bate Felix; editing by Geert De
Clercq and Andrew Callus)