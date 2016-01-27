(Adds Rouhani quote after landing)
PARIS Jan 27 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
told French business leaders on Wednesday that Iran was open for
investment as he started a visit in France to revive business
ties despite diplomatic differences.
On Rouhani's first trip abroad since Iran's sanctions-ending
nuclear accord with world powers took effect, Italy this week
already rolled out the red carpet for the moderate Iranian
president and his 120-member delegation of business leaders and
cabinet ministers, signing a raft of deals.
But with France having taken a hard line in the nuclear
negotiations, being outspoken in its condemnation of Iranian
support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and having close
ties with Sunni Muslim Gulf Arab rivals of Shi'ite Iran, the
Paris leg of Rouhani's European trip was lower key.
"It's true that Iran has returned to the international
community, but it doesn't mean we agree on everything,
especially on Syria," Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said ahead
of Rouhani's arrival.
Nevertheless, since July, French trade and political
delegations have travelled to Tehran to explore opportunities.
Officials have said certain "commitments" could now be agreed,
although how definitive they are is unclear.
"We don't see any obstacles for companies who would want to
come and invest in Iran," Rouhani told a French business
delegation. "My coming here is to show that Iran is ready for
investments," he added, speaking through a translator.
Airbus Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier, who was
part of the French delegation, said that he held talks this
month in Tehran with government and Iran Air officials that
could lead to the rapid sale of aircraft.
"We are at the disposal of our Iranian counterparts to help
renew the fleet," Bregier said. Iran urgently needs modern,
safer and less-polluting airliners after decades of being unable
to obtain spare parts or new models due to sanctions.
After starting his trip to Paris by meeting some 20 company
executives, Rouhani is due to deliver a speech to business
leaders on Thursday at a Franco-Iranian forum, where Iranian
ministers will outline their plans.
Several agreements are due to be announced after a meeting
with President Francois Hollande.
Iranian officials have said they are poised to agree on a
deal for Airbus aircraft. Carmakers Peugeot and
Renault may also agree contracts.
Airport design and construction talks may be on the agenda
too, potentially involving builders Bouygues and Vinci
and airports operator ADP.
Although many sanctions relating to Iran's nuclear programme
have been lifted, most U.S. measures remain in place. Companies
are worried about the sanctions snapping back if Iran violated
the terms of the nuclear agreement and are including this
scenario in their risk analysis.
"Investing in Iran is not exactly like investing in Holland
or Denmark," a French diplomatic source said. "Everyone wants to
be certain that there's no Damocles Sword hanging over them
before investing."
