* Western financial sanctions hit non-oil trade hard
* Payment, insurance, shipping problems; imports more
expensive
* But businessmen keeping export channels open
* Weak rial boosting exports of some agricultural goods
* Government identifies products to obtain in barter
By Daniel Fineren
DUBAI, March 6 At an international food industry
fair in Dubai last week, prospective buyers, many from Africa
and south Asia, flocked around 45 Iranian stands selling
products such as dried fruit, pistachio nuts and saffron.
The Iranian exporters running the stands face challenges
unknown to their competitors from other countries. For the past
year, Iran has been mostly shut out of the international banking
system by Western sanctions imposed over Tehran's disputed
nuclear programme.
That has made it difficult for Iranian food merchants to
receive payments for their goods, forcing them in many cases to
use expensive middlemen or inefficient barter arrangements.
By weakening the Iranian rial, the sanctions have made it
more expensive and difficult for the firms to import the
machinery and raw materials they need to keep producing.
Although U.S. and European sanctions do not specifically target
sales of most non-oil goods, Iranian exporters have found it
hard to arrange shipping and insurance for their cargoes, and
have faced tighter customs checks in some countries.
But they are struggling on, limiting the damage which the
sanctions are causing to their businesses and to Iran's wider
economy, and keeping open trade channels that could one day,
when the sanctions are eventually lifted, boom once again.
"Most of the Iranian companies have an office outside Iran
and they're doing their business through those. They're not
transferring any money to Iran from outside," said Behrooz
Rezazadeh, head of private Iranian trade promotion consultancy
PSDC Group.
"They're helping to import raw materials into the country
while exporting the best quality Iranian products."
NON-OIL TRADE
Iran's merchandise exports totalled $131.5 billion and its
imports $62.1 billion in 2011, the year before the sanctions
began making themselves felt in a big way, according to the
World Trade Organization.
Over three-quarters of the exports were oil and gas, which
may now have dropped by more than half, the International Energy
Agency has estimated. Reliable data for Iran's total non-oil
exports in recent months is not available, but they too are
believed to have suffered.
"You can't get the packaging materials," said an Iranian
processed food products exporter who moved his business to Dubai
over a year ago, but returns to Iran regularly. He declined to
be named because of the political sensitivities of his remarks.
"You go to the free zones in Iran and most of the factories
are closed," he said of the areas set up by the Iranian
government to encourage manufacturing for export.
The impact of the sanctions can be seen in Dubai, once a
major centre for financing Iran's non-oil exports.
As recently as two years ago the Dubai operations of Bank
Melli, a major Iranian bank, handled 300 to 400 letters of
credit per month, often for large-scale deals, said a source
familiar with the operations.
Now Bank Melli issues just two or three letters of credit a
month and often for nominal amounts; it has shed about half of
its staff and its offices above Dubai's busy Creek waterway are
almost dormant, the source said. Repeated telephone calls to the
bank's offices seeking comment were not answered.
"We have problems sending money, we have problems shipping.
They don't accept an Iranian loading sheet," said Amin, an
Iranian trader in dried fruit and nuts who attended last week's
industry fair.
BARTER
But the presence of the sizeable Iranian contingent at the
fair - there were more Iranian stands than at last year's fair,
and no room available for a further 32 firms which applied for
one - showed that a considerable amount of trade is continuing.
Amirhossein Zargarzadeh, another agricultural businessman
from Iran, said he exported 10,000-12,000 tonnes of dates a year
and that demand outstripped his ability to supply customers
because of difficulties expanding his processing facilities.
He used to supply customers in the United States but because
of the sanctions now limits his business to the Middle East,
collecting payment for what he can sell in Iranian rials through
Bahrain and Dubai.
Barter deals have become common; Iranian exporters exchange
their products for other goods which they send back to Iran and
sell there. In some cases, the exporters obtain goods which the
Iranian government has identified as most needed in the
sanctions-hit economy, such as basic foods and medicine.
"The ministry of commerce lets you know what kinds of
products are needed now," Rezazadeh said. "They're importing raw
materials for other factories. It means the barter relationship
is now happening."
The collapse of the Iranian rial, which hit record lows of
about 37,500 against the U.S. dollar last October compared to
10,500 in December 2011, has boosted demand for Iranian products
in some cases by allowing exporters to quote more competitive
prices and still make big profits.
An Iranian saffron exporter in Dubai said that since the
main expense in making agricultural products was labour, which
was paid in rials, costs for those products were now very low.
Her business flies the feather-light spice to China and
transfers the money it is paid back to Iran through exchange
houses in Hong Kong.
Iran's pistachio exports between last March 21 and Dec. 20
doubled from a year earlier to $587 million, while exports of
saffron jumped 87 percent to $213 million, the semi-official
Fars news agency quoted Iran's deputy agriculture minister
Jahangir Pourhemmat as saying in January.
Pistachio exports have become so large that last month the
Iranian government briefly banned them to ensure enough supply
for the domestic market, before quickly lifting the ban after
producers protested, local media reported.
Some other labour-intensive exports appear to be holding up
reasonably well.
Iran exported $238 million worth of carpets in the seven
months through mid-October last year, Mehr news agency quoted an
official of the national carpet industry association as saying;
that rate was down about a quarter from the previous year.
Because of a shortage of imported parts, the sanctions have
dealt a heavy blow to Iran's auto industry, which once built 1.6
million vehicles annually; local media reported that output has
roughly halved in the past year.
But aided by the weak rial, exports of low-end cars have
continued. Iran exported 44,682 cars valued at about $257
million in the nine months through mid-December, with the vast
majority going across the border to Iraq, according to the
Iranian Students' News Agency.
Iranian exporters appear determined to keep going, even if
it means relying on barter to survive.
"I send pistachios to India and I buy sesame seeds. I give
you this and you give me that," Amin said. "It's like 1,000
years ago."