PARIS Dec 28 France urged Iran on
Wednesday to adhere to international law allowing freedom of
navigation in the Strait of Hormuz after Tehran threatened to
stop oil moving through the strategic shipping lane.
"We call on the Iranian authorities to respect international
law and in particular the freedom to navigate international
waters and straits," French Foreign Ministry spokesman Bernard
Valero said in a regular online news briefing on Wednesday .
"The Strait of Hormuz is an international strait. As a
result, all ships regardless of their nationality benefit from
the right of transit in line with the 1982 United Nations
Convention on the Law of the Sea and international maritime
customs," he added.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Geert De Clercq and Mark
Heinrich)