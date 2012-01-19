* Juppe says sanctions on oil, central bank will be agreed
* Says Iran not coooperating to begin dialogue
* Australia's Rudd urges China to consider oil sanctions
(Adds quotes, details, background)
By John Irish
PARIS, Jan 19 EU foreign ministers are
expected to agree on an oil embargo against Iran and a freeze on
the assets of its central bank at a meeting scheduled for
Monday, French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe said.
France has led calls for the new sanctions to press Iran to
halt its nuclear programme as talks between Iran and six world
powers - the United States, Russia, China, Britain, France and
Germany - have reached stalemate.
"On Monday, at the EU foreign ministers meeting we will be
able to come to an agreement on a sanctions package in these two
areas," Juppe told reporters on Thursday after meeting his
Australian counterpart Kevin Rudd.
EU diplomats have said that member governments have agreed
in principle to freeze Iranian central bank assets alongside the
planned oil embargo, but had yet to agree how to protect non-oil
trade from sanctions.
France, Britain and the United States have ramped up
pressure on Tehran after the International Atomic Energy Agency
(IAEA) expressed new concerns about Iran's nuclear programme in
late November.
Earlier, Turkey's Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu echoed
comments from Russia and Iran that all sides were willing to
resume talks, but Juppe was more sceptical.
"We have always said we are ready for dialogue," Juppe said.
"(EU foreign policy chief Catherine) Ashton has made concrete
offers, but sadly until today Iran has not committed
transparently or cooperatively to this discussion process."
He added: "It's for this reason that to avoid an irreparable
military option we have to strengthen sanctions."
Speaking alongside Juppe, Rudd said China and other
countries still importing Iranian oil should bear in mind that
world powers were determined to apply more pressure on Tehran to
make it shift its position on uranium enrichment.
In response to this pressure, Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao has
defended his country's extensive oil imports from Iran, The
world's fifth-largest crude exporter.
"We would urge our friends in Beijing, (and) elsewhere in
Asia, to reflect seriously on this," Rudd said.
"We would urge them to be mindful of others in the
international community seeking to bring about the pressure
necessary to get change in the Iranian government's position."
Rudd said Australia, which had previously adopted parallel
sanctions on Iran, would "reflect and act accordingly" following
Europe's new round of sanctions. "Iran continues to act with
defiance leaving the international community with very few
options," he said.
(Reporting by John Irish; writing by Daniel Flynn)