PARIS Nov 21 France called for new sanctions on an "unprecedented scale" against Iran on Monday in response to Tehran's nuclear programme, proposing purchases of Iranian oil be halted and central bank assets frozen.

"As Iran steps up its nuclear programme, refuses negotiation and condemns its people to isolation, France advocates new sanctions on an unprecedented scale to convince Iran that it must negotiate," said a statement from President Nicolas Sarkozy's office.

"France therefore proposes to the European Union and its member states, the United States, Japan and Canada and other willing countries to take the decision to immediately freeze the assets of the Iranian central bank (and) stop purchases of Iranian oil," it added. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas)